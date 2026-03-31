

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Group (0HB1.L, CASP.PA) announced key terms of the new proposals, formulated to date, regarding the project to adapt and strengthen its financial structure. No agreement has been reached between Casino, FRH and the creditors regarding the adaptation and strengthening of the Group's financial structure. Discussions will continue.



On 24 March 2026, FRH submitted a revised proposal, proposing changes to its previous proposal of 9 March 2026: increasing the new equity injection from 390 million euros to 445 million euros in order to repay 55 million euros of the RCF; increasing the total amount of new equity available to TLB creditors; and increasing the share of capital allocated to the TLB conversion up to a maximum of 21.6%, while FRH would hold between 54.1% and 62.7% of the share capital, and converted RCF 8.6%.



On 17 March 2026, the TLB SteerCo reiterated the lender led proposal submitted on 8 March 2026 providing for: the full equitization of the TLB; and the full refinancing of the RCF by one or several third-party lenders.



Casino Group has obtained from its creditors an extension of their consents and of the maturity of the operational financings until the end of May 2026. The Group aims to reach an agreement with creditors and FRH within this period, and at the latest by the end of June.



Casino Guichard-Perrachon shares are trading at 0.16 euros, down 4.66%.



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