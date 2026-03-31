

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK economy expanded at a steady pace in the fourth quarter, as initially estimated, final data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.1 percent from the prior quarter, which was unrevised from the previous estimate and followed similar growth in the third quarter.



The quarterly growth was driven by the 1.2 percent increase in production. Meanwhile, construction output contracted 2.0 percent and services output remained flat.



The expenditure-side breakdown showed that growth was supported by investment, household spending and government consumption. There were large offsetting contributions from net trade and gross capital formation, the ONS said.



Household spending and government consumption edged up 0.1 percent each and gross fixed capital formation grew 0.2 percent. Within gross fixed capital formation, business investment declined 2.5 percent.



Excluding the alignment adjustments, inventories fell by GBP 627 million in the fourth quarter.



The statistical office also revised up economic growth for 2025 to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent. The economy had expanded 1.1 percent in 2024.



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