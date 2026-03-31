Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Boom trifft Rekord-Bohrungen: Steht diese Aktie vor der nächsten Rally?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Frankfurt
31.03.26 | 08:02
13,400 Euro
-2,19 % -0,300
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,70014,30011:33
PR Newswire
31.03.2026 10:54 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP Power Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

31 March 2026

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Share Transactions

XP Power announces that it has been notified by Gavin Griggs, CEO, that on 30 March 2026, he exercised options over 4,015 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.01. He subsequently sold 1,895 Ordinary Shares to fund the tax liability due.

The Company has further been notified by Andy Sng, Executive Vice President, Asia, that on 30 March 2026, he exercised options over 1,244 Ordinary Shares at a price of £0.01 each.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Gavin Griggs

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

XP POWER LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")

SG9999003735

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Exercise of options granted on 22 April 2020 under the XP Power Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017.

2)

Exercise of options granted on 22 April 2020 under the XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020.

3)

Sale of Ordinary Shares to fund tax liability due

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) £0.01

2,708

2) £0.01

1,307

3) £12.06

1,895

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated Volume

Aggregated Prices

1) 2,708

£27.08

2) 1,307

£13.07

3) 1,895

£22,853.70

e)

Date of the transaction

1), 2) and 3) 30 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

1) and 2) Outside a trading venue 3) XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Andy Sng

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President, Asia and Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

XP POWER LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")

SG9999003735

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Exercise of options granted on 22 April 2020 under the XP Power Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017.

2)

Exercise of options granted on 22 April 2020 under the XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) £0.01

839

2) £0.01

405

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated Volume

Aggregated Prices

1) 839

£8.39

2) 405

£4.05

e)

Date of the transaction

1) and 2) 30 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

1) and 2) Outside a trading venue

Enquiries:

XP Power

Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary

+44 (0)118 984 5515

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.