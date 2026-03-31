Black Book Research: Wiley Launches "The Black Book of Reshoring: The Essential Guide to America's New Manufacturing Boom" by Douglas Brown

Brown's new book arrives as reshoring, tariffs, supply-chain realignment, and factory investment reshape the U.S. industrial economy

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Wiley today announced the international launch of "The Black Book of Reshoring: The Essential Guide to America's New Manufacturing Boom" by Douglas Brown, a new book for executives, policymakers, investors, manufacturers, and media tracking the fast-changing economics of industrial production. The book arrives as reshoring, tariff pressure, supply-chain disruption, production realignment, and factory investment redraw the map of global manufacturing.

More than a book about manufacturing trends, "The Black Book of Reshoring" is designed as a strategic briefing and practical resource for decision-makers seeking to understand where production is moving, how trade and industrial policy are changing business strategy, and what the next era of factory growth means for regions, companies, and global supply networks.

Written for economic development executives, manufacturing and supply chain leaders, government officials, community development organizations, offshore operators reevaluating exposure, tariff watchers, and U.S. and trusted-partner factory leaders, the book turns the reshoring story into a practical guide for action.

At its core, "The Black Book of Reshoring" makes the reshoring story usable. Rather than treating the return of manufacturing as a headline or slogan, Brown frames it as a live economic, operational, and policy challenge that demands better context, sharper judgment, and more actionable insight.

Key highlights include:

Practical frameworks and strategies for businesses considering reshoring, including insights on technology, workforce development, and supply-chain resilience

Case studies from leading companies including Tesla, GE, and Pfizer, illustrating the challenges and opportunities of reshoring across sectors such as semiconductors, EVs, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods

A practical lens on tariffs, trade exposure, supply-chain redesign, and the strategic recalibration of offshore dependence

A decision-oriented resource for site selection, factory development, production strategy, workforce readiness, infrastructure planning, and long-term competitiveness

A forward-looking perspective on trade, globalization, and economic sovereignty

A valuable guide for economic development and community leaders working to attract, secure, and sustain industrial investment

Twenty years after "The Black Book of Outsourcing" helped frame executive thinking during the height of offshore globalization, Brown returns with a follow-on work for the reshoring era. The new book is written for leaders who need usable insight in boardrooms, project meetings, factory planning sessions, policy discussions, investment committees, and coverage of the industrial economy.

Published internationally by Wiley, "The Black Book of Reshoring" launches March 31, 2026.

About the Author

Doug Brown is an author, founder of Black Book Research and Black Book Insights, and a longtime market-intelligence executive recognized for helping leaders navigate major economic and operational shifts. He first gained publishing recognition with Wiley's The Black Book of Outsourcing, a guide that helped frame executive thinking during the peak era of offshore globalization. With The Black Book of Reshoring, Brown brings that same strategic lens to the reversal now reshaping global production.

His background spans executive business development, operations leadership, outsourcing advisory work, research, and strategic marketing and competitive analysis across established enterprises and growth-stage organizations. He has remained an active public voice on several industry transformations, helping business leaders, market participants, and policymakers interpret structural shifts in sourcing, trade, supply chains, and industrial competitiveness. The Black Book of Reshoring marks the second major work in Brown's literary legacy, following his earlier bestselling title, The Black Book of Outsourcing.

Why This Book Matters

"The Black Book of Reshoring" is positioned as a high-value resource for:

Media covering manufacturing, trade, supply chains, tariffs, industrial policy, investment, and regional growth

Economic development organizations recruiting major industrial projects and capital investment

Manufacturing leaders evaluating footprint strategy, expansion, sourcing, and resilience

Government and policy leaders focused on domestic capacity, competitiveness, and industrial strength

Community development officials working to align growth, jobs, infrastructure, and long-term regional opportunity

Offshore operators and global producers reassessing exposure and exploring U.S. or trusted-partner production strategies

Media Contact



Doug Brown

Black Book Insights / Black Book Research

douglas.brown@blackbookinsights.com

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

www.blackbookinsights.com

www.blackbookmarketresearch.com +1.800.863.7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

The Black Book of Reshoring_ The Essential Guide to America's New Manufacturing Boom _ Wiley

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/wiley-launches-%22the-black-book-of-reshoring-the-essential-guide-to-am-1152928