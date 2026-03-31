Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce final assay results of the 2025 Tetra Zone drill program on the Broach Property including PLN25-219A (See NR November 10, 2025 and January 13, 2026) which returned a main mineralized interval of 13.0m of 0.28% U3O8, including three high grade sections with 3.0 m of 1.19% U3O8 from 396.5 to 399.5m, 0.5m of 1.07% U3O8 from 404.0 to 404.5m and 1.0m of 1.60% U3O8 from 406.5 to 407.5 m.

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration Comment:

"We are pleased to release the final assays for Tetra Zone from the Fall 2025 program. PLN25-219A returned a broad 13.0-metre interval grading 0.28% U3O₈ that includes several higher-grade sub-intervals, totaling 4.5m of composite high-grade mineralization. These results, together with the confirmation of continuity in PLN25-221, provide important geological information that will help refine our understanding of the Tetra Zone's controls and geometry. A follow-up drill program is currently in progress at the Tetra Zone utilizing one diamond drill."

Broach Property Tetra Zone Assay Highlights:

PLN25-219A (line 075W):

1.00m @ 0.09% U3O₈ (384.50m to 385.50m), and

4.00m @ 0.09% U3O₈ (392.50m to 396.50m), and

3.00m @ 1.19% U3O₈ (396.50m to 399.50m), including 0.50m @ 2.08% U3O₈ (398.50m to 399.00m), and

13.00m @ 0.28% U3O₈ (399.50m to 412.50m), including 0.50m @ 1.07% U3O₈ (404.00m to 404.50m) , and including 1.00m @ 1.60% U3O₈ (406.50m to 407.50m), and

4.00m @ 0.10% U3O₈ (415.00m to 419.00m)

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Uranium Assay Results

Collar Information Assay Results Hole ID Grid Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) U3O8 weight % PLN25-218 105W 589358 6398028 582 52 -85 522.00 522.50 0.50 0.08 PLN25-219 075W 589375 6398051 582 46 -85 Hole Abandoned PLN25-219A 075W 589375 6398051 582 54 -86 384.50 385.50 1.00 0.09













392.50 396.50 4.00 0.09













396.50 399.50 3.00 1.19











inc. 398.50 399.00 0.50 2.08













399.50 412.50 13.00 0.28











inc. 404.00 404.50 0.50 1.07











and inc. 406.50 407.50 1.00 1.60













415.00 419.00 4.00 0.10 PLN25-220 090W 589363 6397965 584 2 -76 Hole Abandoned PLN25-220A 090W 589364 6398037 583 4 -85 Tetra Zone Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN25-220AW1 090W 589364 6398037 583 4 -85 Tetra Zone Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN25-221 000 589460 6398040 585 49 -86 333.50 334.50 1.00 0.13













339.00 343.50 4.50 0.10

Assay composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5 m

2: Assay Grade Cut-Off: 0.05% U3O8 (weight %)

3. Maximum Internal Dilution: 2.0 m





Map 1. Tetra Zone Drill Holes with Assay Results



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Samples from the drill core are split into half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS.

The Company considers uranium mineralization with assay results of greater than 1.0 weight % U3O8 as "high grade" and results greater than 20.0 weight % U3O8 as "ultra-high grade".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

About the Patterson Lake North Project:

The Company's 42,961-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property hosting the JR Zone Uranium discovery approximately 23km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit, the 19,864-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property hosting the Tetra Zone, F3's newest discovery 13km south of the JR Zone. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has reviewed and approved the data disclosed.

This news release also refers to neighboring properties in which F3 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the PLN Project.

For additional information on the PLN Project, including the current mineral resource estimate for F3 Uranium's JR Zone uranium deposit, please refer to the report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Patterson lake North Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated January 20, 2026, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 13km to the south in the PW area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290458

Source: F3 Uranium Corp.