

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation increased further in March to the highest level in three months amid higher energy costs, a flash estimate from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.1 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 2.2 percent increase in February.



The acceleration in inflation was largely attributed to price surges in fuel and heating oil. Energy prices alone grew 6.1 percent annually versus a 4.1 percent fall in February. Services inflation also accelerated to 4.5 percent from 4.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.1 percent in March.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 3.1 percent yearly in March, after a 2.3 percent gain in February.



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