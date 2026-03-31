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WKN: 903482 | ISIN: CA89151N1096 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Total Telcom Inc.: Water-TraX Upgrades Platform for Military & Security Applications

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / TOTAL TELCOM INC. (TSX Venture:TTZ) announced today its wholly owned subsidiary ROM Communications Inchas completed a platform upgrade of its existing Water-TraX product line to accommodate Military & Security applications. These new initiatives will be marketed under the Site-TraX badging and sold through existing and new distribution partners in North & South America.

The Company has successfully incorporated:

  • Magnetic field detection for vehicle and personnel movement along Country borders, oilfields, solar & wind farms, restricted areas and controlled roads / access points.

  • RFiD technology to interact with various wireless fobs for site access, work alone initiatives, muster points and remote emergency response.

Company CEO, Neil Magrath stated, "While both Water-TraX & Site-TraX will share the same core hardware platform and benefit from a 30% increase in battery capacity and improved weather protection packaging, Water-TraX will continue to target existing fixed environmental applications, while Site-TraX will have a semi-open architecture to fast track custom applications."

Trading symbol: TTZ:TSX Venture

For further information regarding this press release please contact Neil Magrath, CEO at (250) 860-3762 (Ext 1002)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Total Telcom Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/water-trax-upgrades-platform-for-military-and-security-applications-1153482

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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