Total Telcom Inc.: ROM Awarded Custom Tracking Contract in the Middle East

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / TOTAL TELCOM INC. (TSX Venture:TTZ) announced today its wholly owned subsidiary ROM Communications Inc has been awarded a contract valued at an estimated $150,000.00 to develop and supply a real-time vehicle tracking and management system for remote, off-road operations. ROM will leverage its existing racing management and VMS (Vessel Monitoring System) operations to implement custom tracking hardware, geospatial WEB interface with a 2-way satellite datalink operating in the Middle East.

Company CEO, Neil Magrath stated, "RacingTraX (ROM's proprietary racing system) is gaining Global recognition and attracting opportunities such as this contract. The following highlights initiatives Management has taken to facilitate growth in our Racing Operations:

Implemented a value priced service called "Race-in-a-box" for smaller race venues.

Granted a license request from MICROSOFT to use the RacingTraX logo in their Xbox game platform.

Incorporated the use of larger bandwidth satellite services such as StarLink to facilitate 300X faster tracking speeds.

Active participation in the development of a third-party virtual reality racing experience for commercial deployment.

Trading symbol: TTZ:TSX Venture

For further information regarding this press release please contact Neil Magrath, CEO at (250) 860-3762 (Ext 1002)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Total Telcom Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/rom-awarded-custom-tracking-contract-in-the-middle-east-1164142