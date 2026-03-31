Total RC Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is now at 1.29 million ounces of gold indicated and 3.83 million ounces of gold inferred: 1.29 million ounces gold indicated (39.96 Mt @ 1.01 g/t Au) at the Blackjack Deposit (effective date of January 21, 2025); 3.83 million ounces gold inferred including: 2.25 million ounces (100.68 Mt @ 0.70 g/t Au) at the Rhosgobel Deposit; 1.04 million ounces (34.60 Mt @ 0.94 g/t Au) at the Blackjack Deposit (effective date of January 21, 2025); and 0.54 million ounces (32.14 Mt @ 0.52 g/t Au) at the Eiger Deposit.



Maiden MRE defined for the Rhosgobel Deposit comprises a pit-constrained inferred mineral resource of 2.25 million ounces of gold (100.68 Mt @ 0.70 g/t Au) beginning at surface, using a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold.

Updated MRE for the Eiger Gold Deposit has increased the inferred mineral resource to 535,000 ounces of gold (32.14 Mt @ 0.52 g/t Au) beginning at surface, using a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold.

Indicated mineral resource of 1.29 million ounces of gold (39.96 Mt @ 1.01 g/t Au) and an inferred mineral resource of 1.04 million ounces of gold (34.60 Mt @ 0.94 g/t Au) at the Blackjack Deposit, using a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold*

*The Blackjack MREs have an effective date of January 21, 2025.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - The Board of Directors of Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQX: SITKF) ("Sitka" or "Sitka Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a technical report on its 100% owned RC Gold Project in the Yukon Territory. The technical report, titled "RC Gold Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory" dated March 31, 2026 (effective date of February 25, 2026) was prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc., who is independent of the Company, and is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Sitka's issuer profile or on the Company's website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.

The results of the technical report were previously announced in the Company's news release dated February 25, 2026, announcing the maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Rhosgobel Deposit and an updated MRE for the Eiger Deposit at the RC Gold Project. The technical report includes an expanded sensitivity table for each of the Rhosgobel and Eiger Deposits, including cut-off grades of up to 0.6 g/t gold as shown in Tables 1 and 2.

"The pit-constrained indicated and inferred gold resources at our flagship RC Gold Project continue to grow at a rapid pace, with this latest MRE highlighting the large scale and strong grades of near-surface mineralization, particularly at Blackjack and Rhosgobel," said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka Gold. "As shown in the expanded sensitivity table for Rhosgobel, a higher-grade gold inventory of 1.5 Moz at a grade of 1.02 g/t gold (44.9 Mt) in the inferred mineral resource category is present at a cut-off grade of 0.60 g/t gold. This greater than 1.0 g/t gold inventory starts at the surface, as shown in Figure 1. Additionally, the Blackjack deposit also hosts a higher-grade gold zone that begins at surface, highlighted by 1.3 Moz of indicated gold grading 1.01 g/t (40.0 Mt) at a 0.30 g/t cut-off and 1.0 Moz of inferred gold grading 0.94 g/t (34.6 Mt) at a 0.30 g/t cut-off* (see Figure 2). Higher-grade gold zones that begin at surface are significant drivers of project economics and may support the potential for rapid payback of future development costs. Furthermore, preliminary assays for tungsten mineralization within the Rhosgobel deposit have returned significant values, such as 85.4 metres of 0.138% WO3 in DDRCRG-25-004(1), and demonstrate the potential for tungsten to be a significant by-product of potential future gold production. Additional analysis of the tungsten content of the Rhosgobel deposit, as was recommended in the technical report, is nearing completion and we look forward to releasing those results once they have been received and compiled. With our 60,000 metre drilling program currently underway, we aim to further accelerate the rapid advancement at RC Gold, targeting continued resource growth and new discoveries across this highly prospective, district-scale gold camp."

*Blackjack mineral resources have an effective date of January 21, 2025

Figure 1: A 3D representation of the current Rhosgobel mineral resource shell showing the gold deposit that begins at surface and is open in all directions, including the greater than 1.0 g/t gold inventory that also begins at surface (purple block model).

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/290574_087b9e5b3480e87d_001full.jpg

Figure 2: A 3D representation of the current Blackjack mineral resource shell, showing the gold deposit that begins at surface and is open in all directions, along with the coherent core of greater than 1.0 g/t gold material that extends from surface to a currently defined depth of 660 m* (purple block model).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/290574_087b9e5b3480e87d_002full.jpg

*Blackjack mineral resources have an effective date of January 21, 2025

Figure 3: Longitudinal section showing locations of several of the intrusion targets and the current gold resources within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex. A 60,000 metres diamond drilling program planned for 2026 will focus on further expansion of the 2 km long Blackjack-Eiger area with 15,000 metres of drilling. An additional 30,000 metres of drilling is planned at Rhosgobel to follow up on the initial diamond drilling conducted by Sitka in 2025. 10,000 metres of drilling has been allocated for the Pukelman-Contact zone and 5,000 metres of drilling will follow up on initial drilling results from Bear Paw and test other high-priority targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/290574_087b9e5b3480e87d_003full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/290574_table1.png





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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/290574_table2.png

For readers to fully understand the information in this news release, they should read the technical report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and risks. The technical report is intended to be read as a whole and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

Upcoming Events

Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:

Canaccord Global Metals and Mining Conference: Henderson, NV: May 19 - 21, 2026

TAKESTOCK Investor Series Stampede Special, Calgary, AB: June 30, 2026

Yukon Mining Alliance - Property Tours and Conference, Dawson City, Yukon: July 12-15, 2026

*All events are subject to change.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 447 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100% owned by Sitka.

A 60,000 metre diamond drilling program planned for 2026 is currently underway at the Company's flagship RC Gold Project, located in Yukon Canada, where two diamond drill rigs are currently operating.

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

(1) For additional information, see news releases dated January 22, 2026 and November 6, 2025 available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Sitka's issuer profile or on the Company's website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Corwin (Cor) Coe"

CEO and Director

For more information, please contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding future plans, the advancement of the Company's projects and anticipated work programs, ongoing drilling activities and management's expectations and intentions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will carry out its exploration plans as currently anticipated by management. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty, risks related to exploration activities and the results of the Company's anticipated work programs.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290574

Source: Sitka Gold Corp.