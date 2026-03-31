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WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
31.03.26 | 10:39
64,35 Euro
+1,98 % +1,25
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,5564,6013:35
64,6564,7013:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 12:22 Uhr
140 Leser
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FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth closes the sale of its former corporate headquarters for a total net cash gain of DKK 730 million

PRESS RELEASE
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
31 March 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark



With reference to Company Announcement No. 9-2025, FLSmidth today announces that it has completed the share purchase agreement with Nrep and AG Gruppen (collectively, the "buying party") for the disposal of all shares in FLSmidth's subsidiary, Matr. No. 2055 A/S, which owns land and buildings located at Vigerslev Allé 77, Valby, Denmark.

The financial implications of the transaction are in line with the information disclosed in Company Announcement No. 9-2025, including net cash proceeds of approximately DKK 730 million and an accounting gain of approximately DKK 690 million, both of which will be recognised in the first quarter of 2026.


Contacts:

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Press Release Closing of Sale of Corporate Headquarters March 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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