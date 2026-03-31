FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth closes the sale of its former corporate headquarters for a total net cash gain of DKK 730 million

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

31 March 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark





With reference to Company Announcement No. 9-2025, FLSmidth today announces that it has completed the share purchase agreement with Nrep and AG Gruppen (collectively, the "buying party") for the disposal of all shares in FLSmidth's subsidiary, Matr. No. 2055 A/S, which owns land and buildings located at Vigerslev Allé 77, Valby, Denmark.

The financial implications of the transaction are in line with the information disclosed in Company Announcement No. 9-2025, including net cash proceeds of approximately DKK 730 million and an accounting gain of approximately DKK 690 million, both of which will be recognised in the first quarter of 2026.





Contacts:



Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

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