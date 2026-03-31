BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND



31 March 2026

The Board of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ("BRSC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a second and final interim dividend in respect of the financial year ended 28 February 2026 of 28.50 pence per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 8 May 2026 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 10 April 2026 (ex-dividend date is 9 April 2026). The deadline for registering elections for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will be 16 April 2026.

For the avoidance of doubt, the proposed combination of BRSC with BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc, which was approved by the Company's shareholders at a General Meeting held on 30 March 2026, but the implementation of which remains subject to, inter alia, approval by THRG shareholders, is expected to become effective on 16 April 2026. Accordingly, THRG shareholders will not be entitled to receive this second interim dividend in respect of any new BRSC shares issued to them pursuant to the combination.

Also as a reminder to shareholders, the Board announced on 24 October 2025 that (with effect from 1 March 2026) the Company would move to paying dividends on a quarterly basis, with the intention of paying dividends in September, December and March each year equal to a quarter of the previous year's total dividend, with a final dividend payable in June. It is therefore expected that the first quarterly dividend to be paid to all shareholders in the enlarged BRSC following completion of the combination will be the first interim dividend for the financial year ending 28 February 2027, to be paid in September 2026. It is intended that this first interim dividend will be 11.125 pence per share, equal to a quarter of the total dividends of 44.5 pence per share paid by BRSC in respect of the financial year ended 28 February 2026.

Shareholders are also reminded that the Company is proposing to implement a share split of 5 shares for every existing share held, with effect from 1 July 2026. Therefore, the first quarterly dividend payment made in September 2026 will reflect a lower dividend per share in respect of these newly sub-divided shares on a 5 for 1 basis (i.e. 2.225 pence per share but on a greater number of shares such that the total amount received by shareholders will be unchanged).

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639