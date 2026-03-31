Company Achieved Water Stewardship and Product Design for Sustainability Strategic Targets While Making Continued Progress Toward Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, reporting on the Company's efforts to build a more resilient future for its business and the planet.

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The Pentair 2025 Sustainability Report showcases the Company's efforts to support a more sustainable future.

In the Report, Pentair highlights its efforts toward Making Better Essential, including the achievement of its Water Stewardship and Product Design for Sustainability targets, with continued progress towards its Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction target.

"At Pentair, we believe that water is life's most essential resource," said John Stauch, Pentair President and CEO. "This report shares how, together with our customers, we are building a better future that is not only more resilient for our business but also for people and the planet."

Pentair shared the following updates on its Sustainability Strategic Targets, which are guided by its purpose to create a better world for people and the planet through smart, sustainable water solutions:

Water Stewardship Target:

In 2025, Pentair met its annual Sustainability Strategic Target focused on water stewardship by restoring 100% of water withdrawal by manufacturing sites in high-water-stress areas, representing approximately 31 million gallons of water restored to high-water-stress areas.1

Additionally, Pentair advanced its own operational efforts by reducing water withdrawal by 34.4% from the 2019 baseline in 2025 and 4.9% compared to 2024.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target:

In 2025, Pentair achieved continued progress toward its Sustainability Strategic Target focused on GHG emissions reduction by reducing its Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 54.0% from its 2019 baseline.

Product Design for Sustainability:

In 2025, Pentair achieved the Sustainability Strategic Target, focused on sustainable product design, by assessing 100% of new products2 with its product sustainability scorecard.3

"I am so proud of our progress and achievements in 2025 which has been supported and driven by Pentair employees around the world who are living our purpose of creating a better world for people and the planet through smart, sustainable water solutions," said Oriana Raabe, PhD., Vice President of Sustainability. "Our employees are at the heart of sustainability, taking actions every day that deliver for our customers, achieve progress toward our sustainability targets, and innovate for a more sustainable future."

The 2025 Sustainability Report also highlights examples of how Pentair's customer-focused, sustainable innovation efforts are delivering positive impacts for its customers, and for people and the planet, including:

Move Water:

23 million more people protected from flooding by Pentair pumps sold in 2025 4

100,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide that can be recovered annually by customers using Pentair systems5

Improve Water:

40 billion single-use plastic water bottles avoided by customers using Pentair residential water filtration systems since 2021, equating to approximately 500,000 metric tons of plastic diverted from landfills 6

18,000 gallons of water may be saved over the lifespan of the Manitowoc Indigo NXT ice machine with the new operating system, equivalent to nearly 230 bathtubs of water7

Enjoy Water:

80 percent of Pentair pool pumps and lights are energy efficient 8

450,000 metric tons of CO2e emissions may be avoided by US consumers through our energy-efficient pool pumps, heaters, and lights sold in 20259, equivalent to approximately 61,000 homes' energy use for one year10

To learn more about Pentair's strategic targets and its 2025 Sustainability Report, visit pentair.com/impact.

1 "High-water-stress areas" are defined as areas that have an Overall Water Risk score of 3 or higher in the World Resource Institute's Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas tool. Water planned to be restored into the same or other high-water-stress areas as Pentair withdrawal.

2 Physical products only.

3 The product sustainability scorecard analyzed five impacts from a product's lifecycle water use, energy use, GHG emissions, resource use efficiency, and material health and incorporated an assessment of these impacts as part of new product design.

4 Population estimates are derived from the latest available census data for the cities where pumps were sold. Actual population figures may differ based on the current 2025 population and the specific installation site of each pump following purchase.

5 Based on 2025 sales of sustainable gas solutions.

6 Based on cumulative sales of Pentair's brands meeting this definition from 2021-2025. Calculation based on a typical single-use plastic water bottle with 16.9 ounces of volume and containing 13.3 grams of polyethylene terephthalate.

7 The updated Indigo NXT IYP0620A-261 may save up to 18,000 gallons of water over its lifespan compared to previous models. These potential water savings could be equivalent to nearly 230 bathtubs (assuming each bathtub holds 80 gallons). Savings are based on water usage data from publicly available manufacturer product specification sheets. Actual water consumption may vary.

8 Based on 2025 products sold. Metric covers North American pool pumps and lights. Energy-efficient products are defined as pool pumps previously rated by ENERGY STAR and LED lights.

9 Based on total 2025 sales of ETi High-Efficiency Pool Spa Heaters, pool pumps previously rated by ENERGY STAR, and LED lights made by Pentair. Savings calculated based on eight months of use.

10 Emissions equivalency, calculated in March 2026, is estimated using the US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) GHG Equivalencies Calculator as available at that time.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2025 of approximately $4.2 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,000 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "could," "positioned," "strategy," or "future" or words, phrases, or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business, including the strength of housing and related markets and conditions relating to international hostilities; supply, demand, logistics, competition and pricing pressures related to and in the markets we serve; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans, cost reduction initiatives and Transformation Program; the impact of raw material, logistics and labor costs and other inflation; volatility in currency exchange rates and interest rates; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the impact of seasonality of sales and weather conditions; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating and sustainability goals and targets. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. All forward-looking statements, including all financial forecasts, speak only as of the date of this release. Pentair assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this release.

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Contacts:

Shelly Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

Direct: 612-812-0148

Email: shelly.hubbard@pentair.com

Rebecca Osborn

Vice President, Communications

Direct: 763-656-5589

Email: Rebecca.osborn@pentair.com