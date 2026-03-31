Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) ("Planet" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce a strategic investment of USD $100,000 at a USD$40,000,000 post-money valuation in General Astronautics, a pioneering space robotics company selected for the Winter 2026 batch of Y Combinator.

General Astronautics is on a mission to transform how scientific research and manufacturing are conducted beyond Earth's atmosphere. Leveraging cutting-edge autonomous robotics, the company is building robotic systems designed to operate in microgravity environments - eliminating the need for human crew support and unlocking unprecedented possibilities for space-based R&D and production.

Microgravity - the near-weightless conditions found in orbit - fundamentally changes what is possible in science and industry. Proteins can crystallize with greater purity, semiconductors and optical fibers can form without gravity-induced defects, and advanced materials with superior properties can be created. Until now, the pace of progress in space has been limited by too few trained astronauts and costly crew time - NASA estimates astronaut labor at approximately US $130,000 per hour on the ISS, with commercial stations pricing crew time even higher.

General Astronautics' robotics are designed to automate laboratory workflows such as pipetting, sample preparation, plate handling, and reagent mixing - enabling scalable, reliable, autonomous experiments and industrial processes without human presence in orbit. By removing the labor bottleneck, the company is opening the door for industries such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, advanced materials, and semiconductor manufacturing to harness space for breakthrough innovation.

"We believe General Astronautics is at the forefront of the next great leap in space technology," said Etienne Moshevich, CEO of Planet Ventures Inc. "Our investment is a commitment to supporting visionary founders who are building technologies that redefine the frontier of research and manufacturing. Automating science in space has the potential to accelerate discoveries that benefit life here on Earth and across the solar system."

General Astronautics was founded in 2025 by robotics and aerospace engineers with experience from leading institutions including Caltech, combining deep technical expertise with bold ambition to make autonomous space operations a reality. General Astronautics is part of NVIDIA's Inception Program as well as Y Combinator 2026.

Planet Ventures' investment marks a key milestone in its mission to support transformative technologies with global impact - especially where frontier science meets real commercial opportunity.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

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Source: Planet Ventures Inc.