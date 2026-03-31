Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. (CSE: ICG) ("ICG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update and outline its strategic roadmap for the advancement of the Tuscarora District ("Tuscarora" or the "Project" or the "District"), a district-scale, high-grade silver and gold system located in Elko County, Nevada.

Since its inception, the Company has raised approximately $6.2 million, positioning ICG as a well-funded exploration company with a clear mandate to systematically unlock the full potential of the Tuscarora District. The Company is fully funded for a comprehensive exploration program, including a Phase 1 drill program, which is expected to commence in the summer of 2026.

Steve Sirbovan, President, CEO and Director of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. states: "Since acquiring the Tuscarora District, our focus has been on advancing our understanding of the Project as a district-scale precious metals system. With over $6.2 million raised to date, we are in a strong position to execute a disciplined, data-driven exploration strategy.

"Our immediate priority is to build and refine what we believe will be the first comprehensive geological model of the Tuscarora District, integrating decades of historical drilling, sampling, and geophysics using modern interpretation. This work will enhance our understanding of key areas such as South Navajo and Modoc, while also generating new targets across the District.

"As we enter our Phase 1 program this summer, our goal is to systematically unlock value by expanding the land package, advancing both silver- and gold-dominant targets, and ultimately positioning Tuscarora for its first-ever mineral resource estimate. We believe this presents a rare opportunity to develop a high-grade, district-scale precious metals system in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions."

Strategic Roadmap for the Tuscarora District

ICG's strategy is centered on systematically advancing the Tuscarora District as a district-scale precious metals system, with a focus on both silver- and gold-dominant mineralization.

Expanding, Consolidating, and Reinforcing the District Scale Land Package

The Company is actively evaluating opportunities to expand its land position, with the objective of consolidating the broader Tuscarora District and reinforcing its district-scale exploration thesis.

Building a Comprehensive District-Scale Geological Model

ICG will continue to integrate all available datasets into a unified geological framework, including:

Historical drilling (reverse circulations and core)

Surface sampling datasets

CSAMT, ground magnetics, and gravity geophysical surveys

Structural and alteration interpretations

This work is expected to enhance target generation and provide a comprehensive model for the District.

Incorporate Historical Work to Unlock New Targets

The Tuscarora District benefits from decades of prior exploration, including thousands of meters of drilling and extensive geophysical coverage.

ICG's strategy is to systematically digitize, validate, and reinterpret this data, identifying overlooked opportunities and refining exploration targeting.

Advance and Refining Existing Targets

The Company is focused on improving its understanding of known mineralized zones and prioritizing drill-ready targets across the District, including East Pediment, Grand Prize, and King's Vein.

Particular emphasis will be placed on:

Increasing geological confidence in existing targets

Identifying extensions of known mineralization

Generating new targets through integrated modeling

Deepen Understanding of South Navajo and Modoc

ICG has identified South Navajo and Modoc as priority target areas within the District. Ongoing work will focus on:

Structural interpretation

Alteration mapping

Integration of geophysical responses

This work is expected to refine drill targeting and support future resource delineation.

Dual Focus on Silver and Gold Mineralization

The Tuscarora District has two overlapping epithermal systems, one silver-dominant and the other gold-dominant, with demonstrated high-grade potential.

ICG's exploration strategy will evaluate and advance both:

Silver-dominant targets

Gold-dominant targets

This dual focus is expected to maximize the District's discovery potential.

Pathway Toward an Initial Mineral Resource

ICG's long-term objective is to advance the Tuscarora District toward its first-ever mineral resource estimate.

The Company believes that the scale of the land package, the volume of historical data, and the application of modern geological modeling collectively position the Tuscarora District as a compelling candidate for future resource definition.

Upcoming Phase 1 Exploration Program

The Company is currently finalizing plans for its Phase 1 exploration program, expected to begin in summer 2026. The program is anticipated to include:

Target validation and refinement

Field mapping and sampling

Drill targeting and prioritization

This program represents the next critical step in advancing the Tuscarora District toward systematic drilling and potential resource delineation.

ICG Silver & Gold will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange upon market open today under the ticker symbol "ICG".

References:

McMillin, S. L. (2026, January 7). NI 43-101 technical report: Tuscarora Project, Elko County, Nevada, USA. Rangefront Mining Services. Prepared for ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

All figures presented are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven L. McMillin, P.G., of Rangefront Mining Services, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies

Building a district-scale geological model

Progressing the project toward potential resource definition and future development

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located on the Carlin Trend, approximately one hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. ICG controls 100% of the approximately 10,000-acre land package, which has extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics completed on the property. ICG fundamentally believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold, and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

On Behalf of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. Board of Directors:

Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO & Director

Corporate Office: 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON, M5C 1P1

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the ICG Listing. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290582

Source: ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.