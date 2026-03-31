

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.016 billion, or $3.77 per share. This compares with $162.3 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $176.9 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $1.873 billion from $1.605 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.016 Bln. vs. $162.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.77 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $1.873 Bln vs. $1.605 Bln last year.



This surge in the first quarter net earnings reflects a non-cash gain on remeasurement of the company's previously held equity interest in McCormick de Mexico.



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