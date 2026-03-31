Genova Property Group AB: Genova strengthens its sustainability work with new framework and new sustainability targets

The Board has resolved to adopt a new sustainability framework and targets in line with Genova's strengthened sustainability work to create and manage attractive and sustainable properties and districts.

"Genova has gradually strengthened its sustainability work in recent years. Now, we are setting additional ambitious sustainability targets to increase transparency in our operations, reduce costs and make the portfolio more resilient", comments Michael Moschewitz, CEO of Genova.

SUSTAINABILITY TARGETS

New sustainability targets

Climate emissions from new construction shall decrease in line with the company's established target pathways (kg CO2e/BTA) which have been developed with consideration of the Paris Agreement and Sweden's overall climate targets.

100% of Genova's property portfolio shall have undergone climate risk and vulnerability analysis by 2030.

100% of Genova's major¹ construction projects shall annually undergo unannounced spot checks in accordance with the Hållbar Byggbransch initiative. The work will commence in 2026.

¹ Refers to construction projects with an investment exceeding SEK 50m.

Existing sustainability targets remain unchanged

Reduce climate emissions by 42% in scope 1 and scope 2, and measure and reduce emissions in scope 3 (tCO2e), by 2030 compared with the base year 2023.

Reduce energy intensity (kWh/m² Atemp) in the property portfolio by 25% by 2030 compared with the base year 2023.

For further information, please contact:

CEO, Michael Moschewitz, mobile +46 (0)70-713 69 39, michael.moschewitz@genova.se

About Genova

Genova Property Group AB (publ) is a dynamic property company with extensive expertise in various segments of the property market. The company aims to drive sustainable value growth through active property management, urban development, project development and property transactions in Sweden. As of 31 December 2025, Genova owned properties valued at approximately SEK 10.7 billion and the company held a substantial building rights portfolio. Genova's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2020.

Genova Smålandsgatan 12 - 111 46 Stockholm - www.genova.se