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WKN: A2JADJ | ISIN: SE0010521153 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y2
Lang & Schwarz
31.03.26 | 07:00
0,011 Euro
-100,00 % -0,011
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOUT GAMING GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOUT GAMING GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0050,01707:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 11:30 Uhr
41 Leser
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Scout Gaming Group AB: Nasdaq First North Growth Market approves the delisting

Following the application of delisting made today, 31 March 2026, Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the "Marketplace") has approved Scout Gaming Group AB's ("Scout" or the "Company") application for delisting of the Company's shares from the Marketplace. The last day of trading will be today 31 March 2026.

Following the completion of the divestment of the Company's subsidiary Scout Holding Ltd to ImpactWin Group AB (publ)("ImpactWin), the Company no longer conducts any operating business. The Company's remaining principal asset will consist of 10,591,102 shares in ImpactWin (the "Consideration Shares"), to be received as consideration for the disposal.

Following the delisting, and the closing of the transaction with ImpactWin, the Board intends to convene an extraordinary general meeting to resolve on a distribution in kind of the Consideration Shares to the Company's shareholders in proportion to their respective shareholdings in the Company, in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 18 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551). Thereafter, the Board intends to work towards a voluntary liquidation of the Company. Further information regarding the distribution and the voluntary liquidation will be announced in due course.

For additional information, please contact:
Niklas Jönsson, CEO
Phone: +46 725 494 173
E-mail: niklas.jonsson@scoutgaminggroup.com

About Scout Gaming Group
Scout Gaming Group is a licensed and regulated provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports, Sportsbook, Fantasy betting and other sports betting products. The company offers a flexible and customizable network-based platform with support for most sports and leagues through an in-house StatCenter which also provides real-time information to players. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with development and operations in Lviv, Ukraine. Scout Gaming is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the Certified Adviser is Corpura Fondkommission AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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