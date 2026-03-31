Scout Gaming Group AB has applied for its shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to remove the shares of Scout Gaming Group AB from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with last day of trading March 31, 2026.

The trading in the shares has been suspended on March 11, 2026, and will not be resumed.

Company registration number 559119-1316 Short name: SCOUT ISIN code: SE0010521153 Order book ID: 147064

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.