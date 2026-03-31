

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $133.06 million, or $3.59 per share. This compares with $144.86 million, or $3.76 per share, last year.



Excluding items, FactSet Research Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $165.27 million or $4.46 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $611.02 million from $570.66 million last year.



FactSet Research Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $133.06 Mln. vs. $144.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.59 vs. $3.76 last year. -Revenue: $611.02 Mln vs. $570.66 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 17.25 To $ 17.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.450 B To $ 2.470 B



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