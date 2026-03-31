High-grade gold results returned from the Road Cut Zone with 7.0 m at 5.06 g/t Au incl. 1.0 m at 20.00 g/t Au, with encouraging gold mineralisation intersected along the Contact Zone Fault area

Strong gold mineralisation intersected in all three Kadie Zone holes, with the best result of 8.0 m at 1.35 g/t Au, confirming down-dip continuity from near-surface intersections

Follow up drilling on the Jagger Zone southern extension returned improving grades at depth, highlighted by 4.0 m at 1.57 g/t Au and 7.0 m at 1.14 g/t Au

Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) is pleased to report diamond drill results from ten additional holes completed across the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project ("Kossou") in Côte d'Ivoire. Results continue to confirm strong gold mineralisation along strike and at depth across all three high-priority targets at Kossou

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Figure 1: Road Cut Zone Drill Hole Locations and Simplified Geology

At the Road Cut Zone, drilling along the Contact Zone Fault area continues to return encouraging gold intersections establishing it as a priority target for follow-up drilling. The Company expects to continue expanding the envelope of gold mineralisation across Kossou's three primary target areas as it advances toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") later this year.

Diamond Drill Results Highlights:

Road Cut Zone:

KDD0151 7.0 metres ( " m") at 5.06 g/t Au from 32.0 m, incl. 1.0 m at 20.00 g/t Au 3.0 m at 1.10 g/t Au from 61.0 m

KDD0148 13.0.0 m at 1.05 g/t Au from 27.0 m, incl. 7.0 m at 1.55 g/t Au 7.0 m at 1.60 g/t Au from 48.0 m, incl. 4.0 m at 2.2 g/t Au

KDD0149 3.0 m at 3.05 g/t Au from 89.0 m

KDD0147 5.0 m at 1.59 g/t Au from 44.0 m



Jagger Zone :

KDD0143 4.0 m at 1.57 g/t Au from 103.0 m 7.0 m at 1.14 g/t Au from 123.0 m



Kadie Zone :

KDD0146 8.0 m at 1.35 g/t Au from 69.0 m, incl. 1.0 m at 8.91 g/t Au



Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo commented: "We are extremely pleased with this round of results across all three zones, particularly on the main Road Cut Zone shear where KDD0151 returned 7.0 m at 5.06 g/t Au. The Contact Zone Fault area continues to return promising gold intersections and we see good potential to extend this system further along strike to the north and south. The Kadie Zone has also returned strong gold mineralisation in all three holes drilled and the results confirm that the grades intersected in trenches and near surface drill holes persist to deeper levels."

He continued: "At the Jagger Zone, we remain encouraged that grades returned are improving as we drill deeper and further south, and we believe that part of the system warrants follow up drilling. With three compelling targets returning encouraging results and the potential developing Contact Zone Fault, we expect to continue advancing drilling and move toward a maiden MRE later this year, with the recently announced financing expected to support ongoing work."

Road Cut Zone: High-Grade Shear System with Strong Gold Results Along the Contact Zone Fault

Six drill holes were completed at the Road Cut Zone, targeting both the main shear and the Contact Zone Fault area (see Figure 1). Results for all significant drill intercepts can be found in Table 1.

Three holes, KDD0147 (section RCZ600), KDD0148 (section RCZ550) and KDD0149 (section RCZ400), were drilled to test near-surface mineralisation along the Contact Zone Fault and each returned significant gold intercepts. Highlights include 13.0 m at 1.05 g/t Au from 27.0 m, including 7.0 m at 1.55 g/t Au in KDD0148, along with a second interval of 7.0 m at 1.60 g/t Au from 48.0 m, and 3.0 m at 3.05 g/t Au in KDD0149. Hole KDD0147 also intersected multiple mineralised intervals, including 5.0 m at 1.59 g/t Au from 44.0 m. This latter hole was drilled on the same section (RCZ600) as hole KDD0142, previously reported in press release dated February 9, 2026. The Company plans on drilling beneath KDD0052 (section RCZ550) to extend gold mineralisation to depth.

These results continue to confirm consistent gold mineralisation along and adjacent to the Contact Zone Fault across all holes tested to date. The system remains open to the south of section RCZ600, with additional step out drilling planned to extend mineralisation to the south and to depth where warranted.

On the main Road Cut Zone shear, KDD0151 (section RCZ250) intersected 7.0 m at 5.06 g/t Au from 32.0 m, associated with quartz veining within oxidised basalts (see Figure 2). This hole overcut KDD0057, which previously returned 4.0 m at 1.44 g/t Au (see press release dated January 30, 2025), confirming up-dip continuity of the shear zone. Further drilling is planned below KDD0057 targeting the main RCZ shear system that is showing strong grades in this area. Hole KDD0150 (section RCZ200) also intersected modest gold mineralisation associated with the main RCZ shear zone. Both drill holes in this area also intersected gold mineralisation along the Contact Zone Fault indicating the system still possesses gold potential in this area. Additional step out drilling at depth and to the north is being planned to extend gold zones along the RCZ Shear and the Contact Zone Fault systems.

Kadie Zone: Mineralisation Confirmed in Every Hole, Down-Dip Continuity Established

Three drill holes were completed at the Kadie Zone between sections KZ200 and KZ300, with all holes intersecting gold mineralisation (see Figure 5).

The strongest result was returned from KDD0146 on section KZ250, which intersected 8.0 m at 1.35 g/t Au from 69.0 m, including 1.0 m at 8.91 g/t Au (see Figure 6). This intersection represents the down-dip extension of mineralisation previously reported in KDD0044, which returned 5.0 m at 1.16 g/t Au, 4.0 m at 1.16 g/t Au and 6.0 m at 2.39 g/t Au (see press release dated January 13, 2025). Further north 50 m, KDD0145 intersected 3.0 m at 1.45 g/t Au within the expect shear corridor indicating northerly continuation of the zone.

Mineralisation is associated with quartz veining within a well-defined shear zone, consistent with previous drilling at the Kadie Zone. The zone remains open at depth and along strike, with additional drilling planned to further define and expand mineralisation.

Jagger Zone: Southern Extension Intersected at Depth with Stronger Grades

One drill hole, KDD0143, was completed on section JZ950 to test the southern extension of the main Jagger shear system. See Figure 7 for collar locations at the Jagger Zone. The hole intersected two zones of gold mineralisation, including 4.0 m at 1.57 g/t Au from 103.0 m and 7.0 m at 1.14 g/t Au from 123.0 m.

Both intersections occur at approximately 90 m below surface and are associated with shear-related mineralisation and a quartz feldspar porphyry contact, consistent with mineralisation observed elsewhere at Jagger. Grades in KDD0143 are higher than those intersected in KDD0140 (see press release dated February 9, 2026) on the same section, indicating an increase in grade with depth in this area (see Figure 8).

These results are also consistent with KDD0141, drilled approximately 50 m along strike to the north on section JZ900, which returned 22.0 m at 0.87 g/t Au, including 14.0 m at 1.09 g/t Au, confirming continuity of the mineralised structure between sections (see press release dated February 9, 2026).

The Jagger shear remains open to the south and at depth, with additional drilling planned to further evaluate this extension.

Table 1: Summary of Significant Diamond Drill Hole Results

BHID East North Elev. Az. Dip Length From (m) To

(m) Int. (m) Au

(g/t) Target KDD0143 229007 774919 367 70 -50 194.40 103.0 107.0 4.00 1.57 Jagger 123.0 130.0 7.00 1.14 Jagger KDD0144 228598 775409 310 70 -50 236.40 19.0 20.0 1.00 1.03* Kadie 46.0 47.0 1.00 2.36* Kadie 78.0 92.0 14.00 0.40 Kadie 95.0 96.0 1.00 1.16* Kadie 102.0 107.0 5.00 0.81 Kadie 114.0 118.0 4.00 0.80 Kadie 132.0 133.0 1.00 1.91 Kadie 152.0 153.0 1.00 2.76 Kadie KDD0145 228586 775563 290 70 -50 182.40 35.0 38.0 3.00 1.45 Kadie 124.0 130.0 6.00 0.41 Kadie KDD0146 228602 775510 296 70 -50 182.40 8.0 12.0 4.00 0.69 Kadie 17.0 18.0 1.00 2.86* Kadie 69.0 77.0 8.00 1.35 Kadie incl. 75.0 76.0 1.00 8.91 Kadie KDD0147 228660 776229 202 70 -50 104.40 44.0 49.0 5.00 1.59 RCZ 54.0 61.0 7.00 0.90 RCZ KDD0148 228590 776257 201 70 -50 125.40 27.0 40.0 13.00 1.05 RCZ incl. 27.0 34.0 7.00 1.55 RCZ 48.0 55.0 7.00 1.60 RCZ incl. 50.0 54.0 4.00 2.20 RCZ KDD0149 228496 776382 220 70 -50 158.40 3.0 5.0 2.00 1.90 RCZ 89.0 92.0 3.00 3.05 RCZ incl. 89.0 90.0 1.00 8.59 RCZ 126.0 127.0 1.00 2.03* RCZ 132.0 133.0 1.00 1.24* RCZ KDD0150 228358 776549 244 70 -50 188.40 1.0 3.0 2.00 1.09 RCZ 9.0 17.0 8.00 0.75 RCZ 33.0 34.0 1.00 12.70* RCZ 54.0 55.0 1.00 1.26* RCZ 86.0 88.0 2.00 0.57 RCZ 95.0 96.0 1.00 9.09* RCZ 100.0 101.0 1.00 5.65* RCZ KDD0151 228371 776495 245 70 -50 203.40 5.0 8.0 3.00 0.99 RCZ 18.0 26.0 8.00 0.54 RCZ 32.0 39.0 7.00 5.06 RCZ incl. 38.0 39.0 1.00 20.00 RCZ 61.0 64.0 3.00 1.10 RCZ 107.0 108.0 1.00 6.80* RCZ KDD0152 228392 775972 290 70 -50 311.40 142.0 144.0 2.00 1.17 RCZ 157.0 161.0 4.00 0.48 RCZ 196.0 197.0 1.00 3.06* RCZ Notes: Cut-off using 2.0 m at 0.30 g/t Au

Intervals are reported with no more than 3.0 m of internal dilution of less than 0.3 m g/t Au except where indicated with an

An accurate dip and strike and controls of mineralisation are unconfirmed and mineralised zones are reported as downhole lengths. Drill holes are planned to intersect mineralised zones perpendicular to interpreted targets. All intercepts reported are downhole distances, true widths are unknown.

Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures

Drill core was logged and sampled by Kobo personnel at site. Drill cores were sawn in half, with one half remaining in the core box and the other half secured into new plastic sample bags with sample number tickets. Core samples are drilled using HQ core barrels to below the level of oxidation and then reduced to NQ core barrels for the remainder of the bore hole. Samples are transported to the SGS Côte d'Ivoire facility in Yamoussoukro by Kobo personnel where the entire sample was prepared for analysis (prep code PRP86/PRP94). Sample splits of 50 grams were then analysed for gold using 50g Fire Assay as per SGS Geochem Method FAA505. QA/QC procedures for the drill program include insertion of a certificated standards every 20 samples, a blank every 20 samples and a duplicate sample every 20 samples. All QA/QC control samples returned values within acceptable limits.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sarjeant is the President and Chief Operating Officer and Director of Kobo.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 41,000 metres of diamond drilling, nearly 5,887 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 7,100+ metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou's Gold Project. Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralisation at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralisation, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou, the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience.

Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Offering or to the exploration program of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; unanticipated costs and expenses; the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and other risk factors listed from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Kobo assumes no obligation or liability to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Edward Gosselin

Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-418-609-3587

ir@kobores.com

Twitter: @KoboResources LinkedIn: Kobo Resources Inc.