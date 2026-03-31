

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A giant Kuwaiti oil tanker carrying millions of barrels of oil caught fire in an Iranian airstrike, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Tuesday.



The China-bound tanker, 'Al Salmi,' was docked in Dubai, fully loaded with two million barrels of oil from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, when it was attacked with a drone.



Dubai authorities said firefighters doused the flames. The ship was damaged but all crew members on board were reported to be unharmed.



The Middle East war is also reflecting in the form of gasoline price rise in the U.S. The average price for gas hit $4 per gallon Tuesday. This the highest price level in four years, according to AAA.



Meanwhile, AFP quoted Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that the Middle East war is 'definitely beyond the halfway point.' Iran's Islamic regime is set to 'collapse internally,' the news agency reported quoting him.



Iran's Fars news agency reported that a parliamentary committee has approved plans to impose toll on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.



According to the plan, ships of the United States, Israel and other countries that have imposed or participated in sanctions against Iran would be banned from passing through the vital energy trade route.



Some nations and shipping companies have reportedly negotiated with Iran for safe passage of their cargo vessels through the key shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz.



Chinese, Indian and Pakistani vessels carrying oil and natural gas have recently passed through the Strait of Hormuz.



Ships had come under constant attack from Iran since the U.S.-Israel military operations targeting the country.



Elsewhere, U.S. Central Command said CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper met with Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during a visit to Israel in the past two days.



'The two leaders discussed progress made during ongoing operations to eliminate Iran's ability to project power in meaningful ways outside its borders. They also reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Israel defense partnership and emphasized the importance of continued coordination,' CENTCOM Spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said in a press release.



Before departing the region, Cooper visited U.S. troops deployed to multiple locations in support of Operation Epic Fury. He recognized more than 40 service members with medals for their exceptional performance during the first weeks of the operation.



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