

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has threatened to 'obliterate' Iran's energy resources and water desalination plants if a deal to end the month-old Middle East war is not reached 'shortly.'



In a statement posted on Truth Social Monday, Trump said his administration is in serious talks with a new Iranian regime, which according to him, could end the U.S. military operations in Iran.



'The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran.'



'Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business,' we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet 'touched'.



'This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime's 47 year 'Reign of Terror',' he added.



However, Tehran denied any talks with US officials.



Esmaeil Baqaei, a spokesperson for Iran's foreign minister, said in an online statement that Iran has 'had no negotiations with America in these thirty-one days.'



'What has occurred is the submission of a negotiation request, accompanied by a set of proposals from America, which has reached us through certain intermediaries, including Pakistan,' he added.



'Our position is very clear. At present, as America's military aggression and invasion continue with full intensity, all our efforts and capabilities are devoted to defending Iran's essence.'



'We do not forget the betrayal that was inflicted upon diplomacy in two instances within less than a year,' Baqaei said.



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