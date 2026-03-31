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WKN: A407DL | ISIN: US38119W3051 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Food Culture, Inc.: Food Culture Inc. Announces Production of Eco-Friendly 750ml Flex Bag Format

Initial Production and Sampling to Support Planned U.S. Distribution Activities by Operating Subsidiary Distill Brands International

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Food Culture Inc. (OTCID:FCUL) ("FCUL" or the "Company") announces the commencement of production for its 750ml eco-friendly flexible packaging format under its Distill Brands International ("DBI") portfolio and "Booze in a Bag" product line.

The Company has initiated filling operations in Chicago, with initial product samples expected to support upcoming distributor engagement.

DBI BiaB Eco-Friendly 750ml Flex Bag

Link to Production Video: https://distillbrands.com/BIAB-Bag-Production.mp4

ABOUT THE 750ML ECO-FRIENDLY FLEX BAG

Designed with portability and convenience in mind, the Company's 750ml Flex Bag format is well suited for outdoor and on-the-go consumption settings, including recreational and event-based environments. The packaging is lightweight, shatter-resistant, and recyclable, and once empty, collapses to reduce storage and disposal volume compared to traditional glass or PET bottles.

Each master case contains six (6) 750ml Flex Bags, with approximately 70 cases per pallet. The Flex bag format is significantly lighter than standard bottled packaging, a benefit which the Company expects to provide meaningful fuel savings throughout the distribution chain.

Paul Neelin, CEO of Food Culture Inc., commented, "We believe the timing for this product launch aligns well with seasonal demand and increasing interest in alternative, convenience-focused packaging formats. This format provides flexibility in both distribution and consumer use."

Operational Update

Initial production of the Company's spirits in its eco-friendly Flex Bag format is ready to begin in Chicago through a preferred U.S.-based co-packing partner. Product samples are expected to be provided shortly to select distributors for evaluation.

The Company expects to see early-stage logistical efficiencies and reduced costs in supply chain handling, as a direct result of fewer pallets required for storage and transport and a substantially smaller physical footprint in warehouse storage relative to traditional packaging formats. Approximately 30,000 Flex Bags fit on just four pallets, highlighting the format's potential for significant savings.

The Company intends to incorporate this packaging format across select product lines as part of its broader 2026 rollout strategy. The timing and scale of commercial orders and market introduction will depend on distributor engagement, regulatory processes, and production scheduling.

Paul Neelin, CEO of Food Culture Inc., commented, "This format introduces a practical alternative to traditional packaging, with real advantages in handling, storage, and transportation. As we move through sampling and distributor engagement, we are focused on aligning product development with operational execution."

Ruben Yakubov, Chairman of Food Culture Inc., added, "Our approach remains centered on disciplined rollout and measured capital deployment. Initiatives such as this allow the Company to advance product innovation while maintaining flexibility as distribution opportunities develop."

About Food Culture Inc.

Food Culture Inc. operates in the food and beverage sector and owns Distill Brands International ("DBI"), an Ontario-based brand and product development company focused on premium spirits, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages aligned with sports and entertainment markets.

For additional information, please visit https://foodcultureinc.com.

About Distill Brands International ("DBI")

Distill Brands International is focused on delivering premium beverage products across multiple categories, including Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin, Bourbon, Tequila, and Liqueurs, as well as Riesling and Cabernet wines. DBI also intends to offer a range of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages in various flavors, in both carbonated and non-carbonated formats.

DBI plans to produce, distribute, and sell its products with an emphasis on quality ingredients, brand development, and scalable production while incorporating business practices that seek to reduce environmental impact.

For additional information, please visit https://distillacquisitions.com.

Contact:
Ruben Yakubov
(o) +1 416 565 5467
ir@foodcultureinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectations regarding product development, production activities, distributor engagement, and potential market introduction. Words such as "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "will," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to production timing, regulatory approvals, distributor acceptance, and market conditions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Food Culture, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/food-culture-inc.-announces-production-of-eco-friendly-750ml-flex-bag-fo-1153468

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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