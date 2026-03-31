

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United Nations has condemned two consecutive days of deadly attacks on peacekeepers serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), amid rising hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants.



Two Indonesian peacekeepers were killed on Monday, and two more were injured, in an explosion that hit a UNIFIL logistics convoy, destroying their vehicle.



The incident took place near Bani Hayyan in southern Lebanon a day after another Indonesian blue helmet was killed when a projectile hit the mission's base in Ett Taibe and exploded.



hIS colleague, who was critically injured and evacuated to the capital Beirut, remains in hospital.



UNIFIL is conducting investigations 'to determine the circumstances of these tragic developments,' the head of UN Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, said in New York.



'We strongly condemn these unacceptable incidents. Peacekeepers must never be a target,' he told reporters at a press briefing at UN Headquarters.



'We also remain seriously concerned about several aggressive behaviour incidents against UNIFIL peacekeepers in the past couple of days,' he added.



Tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East a month after the United States and Israel bombed Iran, prompting Iran to carry out retaliatory strikes on several countries in the region.



Since March 2, more than 1,200 people in Lebanon have been killed in the escalation in hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, said UN Special Coordinator for the country Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.



More than 8,000 peacekeepers from nearly 50 countries serve with UNIFIL.



The mission was established in 1978 by the UN Security Council to confirm the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, restore international peace and security, and assist the Lebanese Government in ensuring the return of its effective authority in the area.



It has played an important role in advancing peace and security, including by patrolling the Blue Line of separation between the two countries.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News