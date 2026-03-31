Alaska Airlines unveils its first-ever International Business Class Suites experience, setting a new standard for long-haul travel

- Featuring private lie-flat suites, elevated dining and premium lounge access, the product is designed for comfort as Alaska expands nonstop service to Europe and Asia
- Debuting this spring, the airline's new long-haul Business Class marks a major step in Alaska's transformation into the West Coast's global carrier
- Marking its five-year anniversary as a member of the oneworld alliance, Alaska highlights its expanded global reach, now connecting guests to more than 900 worldwide destinations
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