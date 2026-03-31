WW International Inc.: Weight Watchers Announces Best in Market Self-Pay Wegovy Pricing for Med+ Members and the Launch of Preferred Subscription Pricing for Wegovy via NovoCare

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) ("Weight Watchers"), the global leader in science-backed weight health, today announced that eligible Weight Watchers Med+ members will have access to subscription pricing for Wegovy® that significantly reduces out-of-pocket costs and is a result of expanded collaboration between Weight Watchers and Novo Nordisk.

The new subscription offer gives Weight Watchers Med+ members access to the lowest available self-pay price in the market for doses of Wegovy not otherwise available through limited-time offers, saving cash-pay members up to $1,200 per year. The announcement coincides with Novo Nordisk's launch of the industry's first-of-its-kind medication subscription pricing model for Wegovy and reinforces Weight Watchers' role as a NovoCare® Recognized Care Provider and leader in integrated, evidence-based GLP-1 care.

"Novo Nordisk and Weight Watchers are each committed to helping those living with obesity take control of their health-and we are strengthening our collaboration to support that shared mission," said Ed Cinca, Senior Vice President Marketing and Patient Solutions at Novo Nordisk. "We are making our subscription prices available to Med+ members to help them get and stay on treatment. This subscription option adds to ongoing efforts to meet people where they are, bringing transparency and predictability to those seeking treatment for obesity management."

Through the new offer, eligible Med+ members with a valid prescription can pre-pay for three, six, or 12 months of Wegovy at a discounted monthly rate, including Wegovy pens across all doses and Wegovy pills at 9 mg and 25 mg doses. Depending on the commitment length, members can save up to $100 per month on pens and up to $50 per month on pills, versus the standard monthly self-pay price. Even without a multi-month commitment, members can take advantage of existing limited-time pricing offers, including starting doses of the Wegovy pill for only $149 per month. These offers give Med+ members best in market pricing for self-pay Wegovy.

"GLP-1s have helped millions across the world take control of their health -- but many more can't access these medications due to high costs." said Scott Honken, Chief Commercial Officer of Weight Watchers. "That's why Weight Watchers is proud to introduce an expanded collaboration with Novo Nordisk, which gives our eligible Med+ members a more affordable and predictable path to access FDA-approved Wegovy. These reduced costs, combined with our unique lifestyle support system that drives 29% greater weight loss than the drugs alone, will continue to help Weight Watchers deliver the best GLP-1 results on the market."

The expanded collaboration builds on Weight Watchers' long-standing relationship with Novo Nordisk and reflects a shared commitment from both Weight Watchers and Novo Nordisk to improve access to FDA-approved weight health treatment.

Weight Watchers' Med+ platform offers access to board-certified physicians, FDA-approved prescriptions, and lifestyle support to drive better outcomes and create lasting habits that can sustain results over time. Combined with the GLP-1 Success program, the Weight Watchers' program helps members stay consistent with the tools they need for success throughout their GLP-1 journey.

The new medication commitment pricing offer comes as Weight Watchers' clinical business grows rapidly, underscoring rising demand for its integrated GLP-1 model as more consumers seek a comprehensive approach to weight health.

As GLP-1 medications continue to reshape obesity care, Weight Watchers remains focused on what drives lasting results: pairing FDA-approved treatment with structured nutritional, behavioral, and lifestyle support. This expanded collaboration with Novo Nordisk marks another step in making that integrated model more affordable, accessible, and sustainable for the people who need it.

ABOUT WEIGHT WATCHERS

Weight Watchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system built for the GLP-1 era that combines scientific expertise, medication, cutting-edge technology, and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, Weight Watchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions and access to GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has led with science to deliver its members the personalized support they need to reach and sustain their goals. Members can access these solutions directly, or through Weight Watchers for Business' full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, Weight Watchers offers a proven path forward that is rooted in research, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.com-

For investor inquiries, please contact:

John Mills or Anna Kate Heller

WeightWatchers@icrinc.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lizzy Levitan

WW@hunt-gather.com