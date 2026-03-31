Rosh Haayin, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: BNRG) ("Brenmiller," "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company"), a provider of integrated power and heat solutions for industrial and utility customers built around its proprietary thermal energy storage ("TES") technology, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for its artificial intelligence ("AI") management system.

The certification covers Brenmiller's use of AI across energy storage optimization, predictive maintenance, demand forecasting, energy market analysis and process optimization. Brenmiller believes the certification strengthens the operating and governance framework and adds another foundational layer to the infrastructure supporting the Company's next phase of commercialization as it aims to expand from standalone TES deployments toward broader integrated clean heat-and-power solutions under its BNRG360 strategy.

The announcement follows a period of significant operational and commercial progress for Brenmiller, including delivery of the Company's flagship Tempo Beverages Ltd. ("Tempo") project, recognition of its first revenue from a TES system sale, previously disclosed expected 2026 revenue tied to Tempo execution milestones, and the launch of BNRG360 to expand Brenmiller's offering into integrated clean heat-and-power solutions designed to improve project economics, support more financeable structures and potentially create larger long-term revenue opportunities.

"As Brenmiller moves from proving the technology to scaling commercialization, the next challenge is operating with greater precision, predictability and discipline across a growing portfolio of projects and customer applications," said Avi Brenmiller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy. "We believe AI can play an increasingly important role not only in optimizing charging and discharge cycles, improving forecasting, supporting predictive maintenance, strengthening energy market analysis and enhancing overall system performance, but also in streamlining system design, customer-specific solution modeling and project-level economic analysis. We believe that achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification reinforces that these capabilities are being developed and managed within a recognized governance framework."

Mr. Brenmiller continued, "This is particularly relevant as we expand BNRG360 and pursue more integrated, longer-duration project structures. In those environments, customer economics, uptime, dispatch optimization, flexibility and operating confidence matter. We believe disciplined AI governance can support our ability to deliver smarter system performance, stronger execution and greater credibility with customers, partners and project counterparties. We also believe this becomes more important as growing power demand from AI-driven data centers places additional strain on the grid and increases the need for flexible energy assets."

ISO/IEC 42001 is an international standard for artificial intelligence management systems. Brenmiller believes certification under the standard supports the structured and accountable deployment of AI-enabled tools across its commercial operations as the Company works to broaden its installed base and increase participation in longer-term project revenues.

For Brenmiller, these capabilities are expected to support multiple areas of the business, including optimization of TES charging and discharge cycles, operational forecasting, predictive maintenance, analytics to improve energy market participation, and process improvements intended to enhance system-level performance and customer value.

Brenmiller believes the certification further supports its broader commercialization strategy by demonstrating that AI-enabled operating tools are being deployed within a formal management framework as the Company advances flagship projects, expands recurring-revenue structures and builds toward larger integrated energy opportunities.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG) is a leading clean energy company powered by proprietary thermal energy storage technology. Through its patented bGen platform and expanded BNRG360 strategy, Brenmiller is evolving from thermal energy storage into integrated clean heat-and-power solutions designed to help industrial and utility customers reduce emissions, improve energy economics, enhance resilience and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuel-based energy systems. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: the Company's expansion from standalone TES deployments to integrated BNRG360 solutions; advancement toward broader commercial scale; expected 2026 revenue tied to Tempo project execution milestones; scaling of commercialization and project portfolio growth; expansion of recurring revenue and long-term project structures; use of AI to optimize system performance, forecasting and maintenance, improvement of project economics and customer value; broader adoption of integrated clean heat-and-power solutions; building toward larger integrated energy opportunities; and growing demand for flexible energy assets driven by grid constraints and AI-related power demand. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290552

Source: Brenmiller Energy