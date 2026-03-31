KAWASAKI, Japan, Mar 31, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has signed a comprehensive industry-academia collaboration agreement with Osaka University of Health and Sport Sciences (OUHS) to create social value and develop human resources through digital transformation (DX) by leveraging cutting-edge technology in the sports performance field. Based on this agreement, both parties will begin joint discussions on fostering top athletes in various sports, including gymnastics, and exploring other applications using skeleton recognition AI.OUHS aims to further enhance its authentic education, research, and social contribution as outlined in its OUHS Vision 2031. To achieve this, the university has launched the DX/AX (AI Transformation) Promotion Project to advance the utilization of digital technology and artificial intelligence. Through education, research, and social contribution, OUHS seeks to contribute to societal change and new value creation based on sports.As part of this initiative, Fujitsu's skeleton recognition AI, which precisely and instantly digitizes human movement in 3D, developed through its gymnastics judging support system and offered via AI Technologies and Solutions within Uvance, has been adopted for OUHS's gymnastics club as an AI training system compliant with international judging standards.Traditionally, the evaluation of sports performance and techniques, including gymnastics, has heavily relied on the experience and subjectivity of athletes and coaches. By utilizing skeleton recognition AI, this evaluation will be digitized. Quantifiable metrics for each sport will be defined, and athletes' movements will be digitized in real-time, thereby creating data-driven training methods and supporting the improvement of athletic ability and the development of top-level athletes.Furthermore, by applying this technology in sports science and biomechanics lectures at OUHS, the aim is to cultivate human resources capable of utilizing and researching this technology.Future PlansFujitsu will collaborate with OUHS to explore initiatives for advancing virtual sports in addition to real sports. By utilizing skeleton recognition AI in virtual sports research, the aim is to create opportunities for young people and seniors who are hesitant about exercise to easily and safely experience sports. By visualizing the effects of physical ability improvement through virtual sports using skeleton recognition AI and allowing participants to experience a sense of growth, this initiative will encourage exercise habits, expand the sports population, and create social value.Additionally, by combining OUHS's regional collaboration programs with Fujitsu's skeleton recognition AI and the diverse cutting-edge AI technologies held by Uvance Partner, Fujitsu will contribute to solving regional issues such as promoting health among the elderly and fostering exercise habits in children through sports.Under Uvance, Fujitsu's business mode which addresses societal challenges, Fujitsu will collaborate with its Uvance Partner, Osaka University of Health and Sport Sciences, to leverage data and AI to advance talent development and enhance sports performance, thereby promoting the well-being of people.Powered by Uvance / About Uvance PartnerTo achieve the sustainable world envisioned by Uvance, the presence of partners who bring diverse knowledge and technologies to co-create the future is essential. These Uvance Partners integrate Uvance offerings and are responsible for developing and providing innovative Powered by Uvance products that leverage cutting-edge technologies and expertise, as well as promoting their adoption within society and organizations. Fujitsu will grow together with Uvance Partners, expanding business and working to solve social issues.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.