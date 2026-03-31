

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. State Department has announcd that it formally resumed operations at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, marking a new chapter in its diplomatic presence in Venezuela.



The US embassy in the Venezuelan capital was reopened seven years after its closure over Washington's worsened relationship with the Nicholas Maduro regime. The U.S. Government also posted a new Ambassador to the Latin American country. In January, Ambassador Laura F. Dogu arrived in Caracas to lead the U.S. government's efforts on the ground in Venezuela as Charge d'Affaires.



Since March 2019, U.S. diplomatic engagement with Venezuela has been carried out through the Venezuela Affairs Unit (VAU), the interim diplomatic office of the U.S. Government to Venezuela, located at the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia.



The U.S. State Department said Ambassador Dogu's team is restoring the chancery building at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas to prepare for the full return of personnel as soon as possible and the eventual resumption of consular services.



'The resumption of operations at U.S. Embassy Caracas is a key milestone in implementing President Donald Trump's three-phase plan for Venezuela and will strengthen our ability to engage directly with Venezuela's interim government, civil society, and the private sector,' it said in a press release.



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