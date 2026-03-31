Nuwellis, Inc.: Nuwellis Pediatric Category Achieves Approximately 50% of Total U.S. Revenue in 2025, Marking Growth Milestone

MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, announces continued momentum in its pediatric category, which is now the Company's largest and fastest-growing category and represents approximately 50% of total U.S. revenue.

"Our pediatric category has become a meaningful and durable driver of growth, now accounting for approximately half of total revenue in 2025. This is a significant milestone as it both demonstrates the importance of the pediatric utilization of Aquadex, and the flexibility of the device across multiple patient demographics," said Nuwellis' CEO John Erb. "We are seeing strong utilization within established programs alongside growing interest from additional centers seeking precision fluid management solutions for complex pediatric patients."

Nuwellis' pediatric footprint has expanded to 47 centers nationwide, underscoring the category's increasing strategic importance. The Company's footprint includes six of the top 10 children's hospitals as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, reinforcing the institutional credibility and clinical rigor underpinning hospital adoption.

Nuwellis' Aquadex therapy platform, which is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for use in pediatric and adult patients weighing 20kg and above, is designed to provide precise ultrafiltration tailored to small blood-volume patients, supporting clinicians in managing fluid overload in critically ill children. The Company believes continued pediatric expansion represents a strategic growth catalyst supported by high-acuity use cases, institutional adoption, and repeat utilization within established programs.

"Adoption within leading pediatric centers reflects the growing recognition of the need for precision fluid management in this vulnerable population," added Nuwellis' Senior Director of Medical Affairs Kelsey Newell. "We remain focused on supporting clinical evidence development and expanding market access."

Nuwellis expects pediatric growth to remain a core component of its overall strategy as it advances its cardiorenal focus and deepens engagement within specialty centers of excellence.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company advancing precision fluid management technologies across the cardiorenal continuum. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis' portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

ir@nuwellis.com

Media Contact:

CORE PR

media@nuwellis.com