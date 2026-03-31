Building Inclusive, Ethical AI: Lessons From Lenovo for Technology Leaders

As companies race to deploy AI, Lenovo's experience shows that responsible, inclusive development requires motivated people, clear governance, practical processes, and a shared commitment to make smarter AI work for everyone.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / By Chloé Broguet, Global Corporate & ESG Communications Manager, Lenovo

Every company developing AI technology should prioritize inclusive data sets, diverse user testing, and foundational ethics. This is part of Smarter AI for all at Lenovo, and it does not happen by accident. As the pace of innovation seems to somehow keep accelerating-and public trust in AI remains tenuous-this is especially important.

Our commitment to inclusive, responsible AI started years before the current generative AI boom, and it's crucial to how we build trust in this era. While our efforts stretch back decades, the focus here is on inclusion and empowering women. It is, after all, Women's History Month, and we're right on the heels of International Women's Day.

What began as an ambitious push from passionate employees evolved into a structured, company-wide approach to gender-fair AI. We've learned a lot along the way by critically examining how systems are being built, governed, tested, and consistently improved.

"Real transformation often starts with a few people who care deeply enough to act," said Marine Rabeyrin, EMEA Education Director at Lenovo and an established leader in corporate citizenship. "One of the strongest lessons from this journey is that motivated individuals really can influence an entire organization-when they are proactive, persistent, and able to build a community of changemakers."

From intention to action

Lenovo's Women & AI initiative emerged from participation in Cercle InterL, a French tech inclusion network, beginning in 2019. And as momentum built, Lenovo joined InterL's 'Women and AI' Charter in 2021. Those commitments helped Lenovo develop a comprehensive approach to inclusive AI, including how it should be evaluated.

We undertook rigorous self-assessments in 2021, 2023, and 2026. We've experienced meaningful progress from an early baseline that highlighted strong instincts to a much more consistent and holistic governance model today.

"You have to be honest, individually and as an organization," Marine said. "Our internal assessments pull no punches, and we never sugarcoat the findings. That's the only way to ensure the progress is real and measurable."

The key parameters for those evaluations include governance, compliance by design, data selection and processing, team inclusion, awareness and accountability, and ethics of algorithms.

Governance

One of the clearest drivers of progress for Lenovo has been the strengthening of AI governance and internal awareness around bias risks in AI systems. As our governance structures and committees matured, they gave responsible AI work greater clarity, consistency, and longevity. Establishing and empowering a Responsible AI Committee to review our technology, define benchmarks, and overhaul processes was essential.

Compliance by design

Inclusion and fairness are most effective when they are built into AI systems from the beginning and not simply reviewed at the end. That means designing with bias mitigation in mind from the outset and aligning early with emerging regulatory expectations, including developments such as the EU AI Act. There's a fundamental mindset shift that some organizations may need to demand. That initial lift may be difficult, but it pays off.

Team inclusion

Better AI comes from broader thinking. Our progress has been supported by collaboration across inclusion, legal, regulatory and technical teams, as well as by leaders who could bridge AI expertise with inclusion priorities. This kind of cross-functional effort helps surface blind spots earlier and makes decision-making stronger. AI systems are shaped by the people who build, guide, and govern them. The more perspectives brought into that process, the better the outcome is likely to be.

Awareness and accountability

Building inclusive AI cannot rest with a single team. It requires broader organizational awareness, shared ownership, external commitments, and visible support from leadership. At Lenovo, executive sponsorship gives this work essential momentum and credibility. Just as important, our company culture and employee resource group infrastructure helped employees turn ideas into action and scale their impact.

"Doing the right thing with AI takes more than good intentions," said Ada Lopez, head of Lenovo's Inclusive Product Design Office. "It requires institutional support, clear accountability and a company-wide appetite to ask the right questions early. When that support is in place, inclusion becomes something a company can genuinely operationalize and scale."

Data and algorithms

Over time, our approach evolved from evaluating individual AI solutions to examining broader governance processes across data, algorithms, monitoring, HR, and awareness. The algorithms and training data powering AI can reflect unconscious bias that must be proactively and meticulously addressed. Responsible AI requires understanding systems, assumptions, and processes. Organizations that want to build more inclusive AI need to look at the full chain, from data inputs to design choices to oversight mechanisms.

Organizational transformation

Our experience also shows that this work can have positive effects beyond product development alone. Lenovo has applied AI in areas such as learning and upskilling, including using AI in our HR systems to recommend training based on employee interests. That helps create more equitable access to learning opportunities and broadens the impact of inclusive AI thinking across the company.

Taken together, these lessons form a practical roadmap for other organizations. Assess where you are. Build governance. Involve diverse voices. Embed compliance early. Educate widely. Keep improving.

That is what we have worked to do at Lenovo. And while the journey is ongoing, our progress shows what is possible when responsible AI is treated as a business imperative rather than a side discussion.

"One of the real privileges of leadership is empowering people and championing their vision," said Calvin J. Crosslin, Lenovo VP and Chief Inclusion Officer. "The Women & AI initiative reflects what can happen when committed people are given the support to lead meaningful change. At Lenovo, we deliver smarter AI for all, which means it's responsible, inclusive, and built to create trust."

Our Women & AI journey has shown us that responsible, inclusive AI requires both conviction and structure. It takes people who care, leaders who listen and systems that hold us accountable. Most of all, it requires a belief that innovation is strongest when it works for everyone.

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SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/building-inclusive-ethical-ai-lessons-from-lenovo-for-technology-leade-1153583