Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the status of the DTEC PMP GmbH ("DTEC") Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for Homerun's antimony-free solar glass manufacturing plant in Bahia, Brazil (see press release dated November 13, 2025). The BFS leverages the Company's high-purity, low-iron silica from the Company's proximal Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand Resources in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

DTEC has provided formal notice that the final BFS will be presented at an in-person meeting which has been scheduled in Sao Paulo (Campinas) for the week of April 20th with the final completion and handover within the following days. According to DTEC, the BFS shows a very positive trend for the realization of the project based on current insights.

Meetings regarding the Solar Glass Project Financing with prospective consortium finance parties have been ongoing prior to and during the term of the BFS as detailed in the Company's news releases.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun Resources, commented: "When we engaged DTEC in November 2025 to lead a full bankable feasibility study on our antimony-free solar glass project, we understood that this is typically a much longer process for projects of this scale and complexity. To be approaching completion of the BFS within this timeframe is rare in the materials industry and speaks to the quality of the underlying project parameters, the responsiveness of our partners, and the focus of the combined Homerun, SORG and DTEC teams. In parallel, our finance meetings with prospective consortium financing participants, have been progressing, and we view funding as an iterative, ongoing process that advances with each technical and commercial milestone we deliver. As we move toward hand-over of the BFS documentation, we believe we are positioning Homerun to move quickly into the next phase of project development, which is the financing stage."

About DTEC PMP GmbH (www.dtecpmp.de)

DTEC PMP GmbH is a privately owned service provider specializing in engineering, project, and site management, located in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. With more than 20 years of experience in the glass industry, as well as in steel processing and power plants, DTEC supports major clients worldwide in their projects. From feasibility studies to conceptual and basic engineering at the outset of a project, DTEC is a reliable and trustworthy partner throughout all phases, from project initiation to plant commissioning and handover. DTEC is proud to support Homerun in Brazil on the company's outstanding solar glass project.



Board Change

Homerun also announces that Stephen Burega has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets - creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290636

Source: Homerun Resources Inc.