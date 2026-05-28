Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commissioned Dorfner Anzaplan GmbH ("Anzaplan"), one of Europe's most respected independent silica processing laboratories, to perform additional chemical leaching test work on silica sand samples from Homerun's Santa Maria Eterna ("SME") flagship deposit in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil as the next and final pre-CAPEX phase of the Company's High-Purity Silica Purification Plant development.

Upon completion of this test work and route confirmation, Anzaplan will proceed directly to process design and CAPEX estimation (AACE Class 5) for the Belmonte High-Purity Purification Plant, targeting +99.99% SiO2 (+4N) and +99.999% SiO2 (5N) output grades. This work constitutes Phase 2 of Homerun's Three-Phase Integrated Purification Platform.

All three phases are being advanced concurrently, with finance parties actively engaged throughout this process.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Anzaplan commissioned for additional chemical leaching test work on SME silica samples, the final and complementary stage of process development before CAPEX estimation

This work builds directly on Anzaplan's extensive prior program validated through two previously announced press releases (March 24, 2025 and December 11, 2025), in which multiple advanced purification results were confirmed , results that are foundational to the Phase 2 plant design

The additional test work targets a simplified process route identified as having the potential to minimize OPEX and streamline plant operations relative to the routes already confirmed

Upon completion of leaching test work and final route selection, Anzaplan will deliver a complete CAPEX package including process design, block flow diagram (BFD), mass balance, major equipment list, and AACE Class 5 capital cost estimate

All three phases of the purification platform are advancing in parallel : Phase 1 (3N, 350,000 tpy, MIE engaged), Phase 2 (+4N, Anzaplan route confirmation and CAPEX), and Phase 3 (5N, UC Davis bench testing validated, future bolt-on module)

Finance parties have been engaged and are actively meeting with the Company through this development process, with a high level of interest expressed

The Three-Phase Platform at a Glance:

Phase Product Purity Capacity Process Key End Markets Phase 1 Industrial Grade Silica Sand 99.9% SiO2 (3N) 350,000 tpy Physical purification: washing, sorting, sieving, agitated wash Solar glass, industrial silica, engineered stone Phase 2

(Modular) Advanced Purified Silica Sand +99.99% SiO2 (+4N) ~30,000 tpy Chemical purification Fused silica, silicon, silicon carbide (SiC) Phase 3

(Modular) Ultra-High Purity Silica 99.999% SiO2 (5N) Premium KG-basis pricing Chemical and Electrothermal Purification Semiconductors, photonics, AI infrastructure, quartz crucibles

Table 1. Homerun's 3-phase advanced materials development process

A RECAP OF WHAT HAS BEEN ACHIEVED AND WHY THIS NEXT STEP MATTERS

Shareholders should understand that today's announcement is the complimentary and planned continuation of a body of work that is among the most technically advanced and thoroughly validated in the junior mining sector.

In March 2025, Homerun commissioned Dorfner Anzaplan, to perform a comprehensive multi-process metallurgical test program on 25 kg of raw SME silica sand. The objective was to evaluate multiple purification routes capable of achieving +99.99% SiO2 purity.

In December 2025, Homerun announced the results of that program and they were exceptional:

Starting material purity: 99.694% SiO2 - extraordinary baseline quality, confirmed by ICP analysis

Total impurities reduced to as low as 74 ppm (from 306 ppm raw), representing a benchmark result among all tested routes

Iron reduced to as low as 0.89 ppm with thermal / leaching route , exceeding the specifications for Type I optical glass (which requires Fe <1 ppm)

Titanium reduced to 3.8 ppm with thermal / leaching route

Aluminum remained at industry-leading low levels throughout processing, a critical advantage, as aluminum is among the most difficult impurities to remove from silica

Multiple purification routes validated, confirming that the SME deposit can achieve premium-market specifications

Applications confirmed: solar glass, Type I optical glass, engineered stone, fused silica, silicon carbide, ceramics, and frac sand

Dorfner Anzaplan noted in their report that "the starting material quality is remarkable," citing the exceptionally low aluminum values as a distinct competitive advantage.

Why additional test work before CAPEX?

After a thorough internal review of all confirmed purification routes by the technical teams at both Homerun and Anzaplan, it was determined that one additional route, not tested in the original program, presents a compelling opportunity to further reduce operating costs and simplify plant operations relative to the already-validated routes. This is not a remediation step; the prior results stand on their merits. Rather, it is a deliberate optimization step that, if successful, could meaningfully improve the economics of the future Phase 2 plant.

Proceeding to CAPEX on a sub-optimal process route would create unnecessary rework and added cost. The additional test work is expected to be completed on an accelerated timeline, after which Anzaplan will proceed directly to the full CAPEX deliverable package.

Upon conclusion of the leaching test program and final process route selection, Anzaplan will deliver the following:

Process design for the Belmonte High-Purity Purification Plant

for the Belmonte High-Purity Purification Plant Block flow diagram (BFD)

Mass balance

Major equipment list

Capital cost estimate, AACE Class 5 level

Anzaplan will issue a final report containing the full evaluation, assessment of results, and the CAPEX package. This deliverable will serve as a key input for financing discussions and future project development decisions.

"The work that Dorfner Anzaplan has completed for Homerun represents some of the most important technical validation in our company's history. The results announced in December were exceptional by any global benchmark, a top tier starting material, best-in-class purification results. We did not rush to CAPEX because we saw an opportunity to do it better. The additional leaching test work we are commissioning today is targeted, purposeful, and designed to optimize the operating economics of our future Phase 2 plant before we lock in the design. We are advancing all three phases of our purification platform simultaneously, our finance partners are deeply engaged, and the foundation laid by our BFS gives us a significant head start. We look forward to delivering the full CAPEX package and moving this project forward." - Brian Leeners, CEO & Director, Homerun Resources Inc.

About Dorfner Anzaplan GmbH (https://www.anzaplan.com/ )

Anzaplan's portfolio covers process design and engineering services, consulting in market requirements and applications, and high-end analytical services along the complete value chain of project valuation - from material analysis, through flow sheet design, to realization of plant engineering and, crucially, end user customer acceptance. ANZAPLAN brings a highly experienced team, including processing engineers, chemists, geoscientists and business economists with an extensive industrial network, to deliver a process tailored to fulfill the stringent market requirements.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299201

Source: Homerun Resources Inc.