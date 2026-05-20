Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Minerali Industriali Engineering Srl ("MIE") to develop process flow design and a capital cost estimate for a primary silica sand processing plant with a minimum capacity of 350,000 tonnes per year, targeting +99.9% SiO2 (3N) industrial grade silica sand at its Santa Maria Eterna ("SME") silica deposit in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

This milestone marks the formal launch of Phase 1 of Homerun's Three-Phase Integrated Purification Platform; a modular, bolt-on architecture that will transform the Company's high-purity silica resource into a fully vertically integrated advanced materials business.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

MIE engaged to deliver process flow design, engineering, and CAPEX estimate for a 350,000 tpy primary physical purification plant producing +99.9% SiO2 (3N) industrial grade silica sand

Approximately 200,000 tonnes per year of 3N sand will be delivered to Homerun's own antimony-free, low-iron extra-clear solar glass manufacturing facility, for which a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) was completed by DTEC PMP GmbH on May 7, 2026

The remaining tonnage will be marketed to industrial silica customers and used as clean feedstock for the future Phase 2 (4N) and Phase 3 (5N) purification modules , designed as modular bolt-ons to this Phase 1 foundation

Owning its primary processing plant is expected to deliver a significant reduction in cost of goods sold and reduce reliance on third-party processing

The BFS completed for the solar glass facility has established a substantial portion of the site engineering, utility, and infrastructure groundwork, accelerating the engineering timeline for the primary purification plant

Finance parties have been engaged and are actively meeting with the Company throughout this development process, with a high level of interest expressed





Photo 1. Typical setup of the final stock of a 3N silica purification plant

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BUILDING A FULLY INTEGRATED MATERIALS PLATFORM

Homerun has spent the past two years systematically building the technical and commercial foundation for a fully integrated, multi-product silica purification platform, one of the few such platforms being developed outside of China. With a NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource, and independent third-party validation of exceptional raw sand quality by Dorfner Anzaplan GmbH and MIE, the Company has established that its SME deposit is capable of producing silica products across a broad range of high-value market applications.

The decision to build a 350,000 tpy primary processing plant as Phase 1, rather than proceeding directly to a high-purity purification facility, reflects a deliberate strategic choice to establish commercial cash flow at scale while simultaneously creating the physical platform onto which Phases 2 and 3 will be bolted. This phased approach provides optionality, capital efficiency, and a path to revenue generation that underpins the long-term development of the full purification platform.

SCOPE OF WORK - MINERALI INDUSTRIALI ENGINEERING

MIE has been engaged to provide a complete preliminary engineering package and capital cost estimate for the 350,000 tpy primary processing plant. The scope includes:

Process flow design for a complete physical purification circuit (washing, grading, sieving, attrition scrubbing, classification, and drying)

Plant layout and civil scope , including a 9-hectare facility footprint with primary storage in a purpose-built 52-metre diameter dome

Storage and dispatch systems for treated product

Procurement and supply input for major equipment

Capital cost estimate (CAPEX)

The plant will accept raw silica sand from Homerun's SME deposit and produce a clean, uniform 3N product suitable for solar glass manufacturing, industrial applications, and as primary feedstock for the future advanced purification circuits in Phases 2 and 3.

The Company previously announced a Letter of Intent with Jundu for primary silica sand processing services. Jundu will continue to provide processing services for Homerun's industrial silica sales until Homerun's own Phase 1 plant is commissioned, at which point Homerun will process its own production internally. Jundu will remain a strategic partner following commissioning of the Company's own facility. By owning and operating its own primary processing infrastructure, the Company expects to achieve a meaningful reduction in per-tonne cost of goods sold and eliminate exposure to single-source processing risk, an important step toward margin expansion and financing readiness.

"The engagement of Minerali Industriali Engineering to develop our Phase 1 primary processing plant is one of the most consequential steps we have taken as a Company. We are not just building a processing plant, we are laying the foundation of a fully integrated advanced silica materials platform. The 3N plant anchors our industrial business, supplies our solar glass facility, and creates the physical infrastructure onto which our 4N and 5N purification modules will be built. We are advancing all three phases concurrently, and our finance partners are closely engaged throughout this process. The groundwork done through our BFS for the solar glass project has given us a significant head start on site engineering and infrastructure. We believe this integrated approach represents the most capital-efficient and commercially compelling path to building one of the few truly vertically integrated high-purity silica platforms outside of China." - Brian Leeners, CEO & Director, Homerun Resources Inc.

"We are excited to be advancing our silica sand development pathway to primary stage 3N industrial grade silica. It is our plan that this will be the highest quality industrial silica sand in Brazil. The output from this primary purification plant will supply our industrial grade customers and solar glass facility and provide clean feed for our 4N and 5N purification processing and advanced materials initiatives." - Armando Farhate, COO, Homerun Resources Inc.

About Minerali Industriali Engineering Srl (https://www.mineraliengineering.it/ )

With over 100 years of experience in the mining processing sector, Minerali Industriali Engineering is the ideal partner for the treatment of non-metallic ores, especially for the wet and dry dressing of silica sand. Solution 360: MIE offers a treatment solution for raw materials from the very first step, the geological survey of the deposit and analysis of relevant samples, to the final realization of the turnkey plant, passing from the engineering and design of each single treatment process and machine. MIE can also support its customers during the start-up stage and through personnel training. Cooperating with the leading credit institutions, MIE is available to study financial solutions with our customers.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

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Source: Homerun Resources Inc.