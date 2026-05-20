Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Homerun Resources Inc.: Completing a Bankable Feasibility Study for What Is Intended to Be the First Dedicated Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) (FSE: 5ZE) (BDR: HMRN31) (the "Company" or "Homerun") reviewed its Bankable Feasibility Study for a proposed 1,000-tonne-per-day solar glass manufacturing facility in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, including a base-case net present value of USD$670 million, an internal rate of return of 20.2%, and letters of intent for approximately 380,000 tonnes per year against projected plant capacity of 288,300 tonnes.

The article examines Homerun's first-mover positioning as the proposed supplier of domestically produced solar pattern glass to Brazil's solar market, against the backdrop of Brazil's status as Latin America's largest solar market with no domestic solar glass producer. The Company controls a high-purity, low-iron silica resource in Belmonte, Bahia that underpins the plant's projected economics and antimony-free product positioning.

To read the full article, please visit Benzinga at: https://www.benzinga.com/partner/markets/26/05/52688606/homerun-moves-from-blueprint-to-bankable-with-670m-solar-glass-thesis.

About Homerun Resources

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

To learn more about Homerun, visit their website here.

For the latest updates, follow Homerun on social media: LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Market One

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Source: Market One Media Group Inc.