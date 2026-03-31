RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Alliance Entertainment's Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on April 7

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on April 7, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:AENT).

The exclusive event will feature Alliance Entertainment Executive Chairman Bruce Ogilvie and CEO Jeff Walker. Attendees will gain insight into how Alliance Entertainment has evolved into a leading omnichannel distribution and fulfillment platform at the intersection of physical media, collectibles, and technology-enabled authentication. Management will highlight the company's scale-serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for more than 175 online platforms-along with its capital-light, automation-driven infrastructure that supports over $1 billion in annual revenue. They will also discuss the company's strategic shift toward higher-margin growth through premium physical media formats, exclusive studio partnerships, and proprietary brands such as Handmade by Robots, as well as its expansion into authenticated collectibles and digital product identity through Endstate Authentic and Alliance Authentic. The discussion will further outline Alliance's structurally improved margin profile, recurring revenue opportunities tied to authentication and resale, and its positioning as a full-lifecycle monetization platform for entertainment and collectible assets.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/AENT/89812335079

Questions can be pre-submitted to AENT@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Alliance also owns and operates proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by Robots, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises, and Alliance Authentic, a premium platform for authentic, certified, and individually numbered entertainment collectibles. In addition, Alliance operates Endstate Authentic, a dedicated NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity platform supporting authenticated collectibles, resale, and brand protection. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

AENT@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-alliance-entertainments-exclusive-live-investor-webinar-and-1153579