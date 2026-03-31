

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), an investment firm, on Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in MAI Capital Management, valuing the company at more than $2.8 billion.



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.



Carlyle previously invested in MAI in 2021 and will become the majority owner upon closing, while Galway Holdings, Harvest Partners, and Oak Hill Capital will exit their positions.



The deal is aimed at strengthening MAI's capital base and supporting its expansion, while allowing the firm to maintain its leadership, operational independence, and client continuity.



MAI employees will retain a significant minority ownership in the company.



MAI Capital Management is a registered investment advisor providing financial planning, investment management, and related services to high-net-worth and institutional clients.



On Monday, Carlyle closed trading 1.64% higher at $46.42 on the Nasdaq.



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