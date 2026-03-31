Advanced MOM Platform to Expand HMAX Industry by Enabling Resilient and Sustainable Smart Factories

Hitachi Digital Services today announced it is strengthening its operational technology (OT) and informational technology (IT) integration via the use of a comprehensive Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) platform. The technological advancement enables Hitachi to accelerate the transformation of discrete manufacturing sites into resilient, sustainable smart factories. Further, the MOM platform is slated to expand Hitachi's HMAX Industry solutions portfolio, serving as a strong foundation for industrial AI-driven modernization.

Built on an open, modular integration architecture, the MOM platform ensures interoperability with diverse product lifecycle management and OT systems. This capability enables wider application across a broad range of asset-heavy sectors such as Energy, High Tech, Manufacturing, and Transportation. The advanced MOM platform also delivers:

A continuous digital thread enabling real-time, end-to-end traceability from design through to manufacturing and quality management.

Data-driven decision making by analyzing field data to optimize quality, cost, and delivery (QCD).

Scalable workflows enabling agile production systems that respond instantly to fluctuations in market and customer demand.

Refined across 100+ mission-critical manufacturing sites, Hitachi's proven MOM platform is now intended to power numerous Hitachi Group factories through a "Customer Zero" approach. Its use is expected to enhance productivity through human-machine collaboration, accelerating the transition to sustainable operations.

The resulting value-creation cycle will support Hitachi's efforts to evolve the MOM platform into an even more powerful product within HMAX by Hitachi-a suite of next-generation solutions that brings the power of AI to social infrastructure by harnessing vast data from physical and digital assets.

"The Hitachi Group's greatest strength lies in creating value by accelerating synergies with our extensive OT domains, including rail, energy, and industry. As an integrator implementing OT and IT, Hitachi Digital Services has driven social innovation through cloud, data, and IoT services. By adding a globally proven MOM to our capabilities, we will advance the digital transformation of our own OT sites through a Customer Zero approach. We are confident that the expertise and know-how gained from this will strengthen our HMAX Industry portfolio and accelerate its deployment across the industrial sector," said Jun Abe, Executive Vice President of Hitachi, Ltd., General Manager of the Digital Systems Services Division and Chairman of the Board at Hitachi Digital Services.

"Industry 5.0 challenges such as scalability, supply chain integration, and technology adoption will only be solved through smarter automation and more agile production environments," said Roger Lvin, CEO of Hitachi Digital Services. "Understanding this fully, we're introducing advanced MOM capabilities to an already formidable tech portfolio. The resulting physical AI solutions will serve as today's most disruptive cross-industry smart manufacturing and asset operations systems-laying the foundation for digital manufacturing excellence while reinforcing Hitachi's capabilities for mission-critical manufacturing operations."

Trademark Notice

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

About Hitachi Digital Services

Hitachi Digital Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is a global systems integrator powering mission-critical platforms with people and technology. We help enterprises build, integrate, and run physical and digital systems with tailored solutions in cloud, data, IoT, and ERP modernization, underpinned by advanced AI. By combining Information Technology and Operational Technology (ITxOT), we drive efficiency, innovation, and growth across industries. With over 110 years of Hitachi Group's engineering and technology leadership, Hitachi Digital Services is powering smarter platforms for a safer, more sustainable future. For more information on Hitachi Digital Services, please visit the company's website at www.hitachids.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors Digital Systems Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326257663/en/

Contacts:

Hitachi Digital Services

Patrick Corcoran

Head of Market Enablement and External Relations

patrick.corcoran@hitachids.com

Heather Ailara

PR Manager

press@hitachids.com