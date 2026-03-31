Recursion Expands Strategic Partnership with Citeline to Advance Its AI-Enabled ClinTech Platform

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citeline, a leader in clinical solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), a leading tech-bio company decoding biology through advanced data science and automation.

Recursion's end-to-end platform is designed to connect discovery through development by integrating proprietary multimodal datasets, purpose-built AI models, and experimental biology. The addition of Citeline's real-world data and evidence capabilities strengthens this foundation, enabling more precise trial design, improved site selection, and faster, more informed development decisions.

"Recursion has been an exceptional partner to Norstella [Citeline's parent company] and Citeline, consistently pushing the boundaries of what's possible at the intersection of biology, technology, and data," said Fred Hassan, Norstella Executive Chair. "We're proud of the impact our real-world data have already had across their programs, and integrating Citeline SmartSolutions into their platform will help ensure their teams have the clarity and foresight they need from the earliest stages of development."

"The addition of Citeline's data and evidence capabilities to Recursion's robust platform has meaningfully supported our pipeline, including contextualization of single-arm data from our REC-4881 Phase I/II study," said Najat Khan, CEO and President of Recursion. "Investment in our ClinTech platform is already yielding results, including 30-60% improvements in enrollment, demonstrating the power of this integrated approach."

This expanded collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building a more predictive, connected, and patient-centered biopharmaceutical ecosystem - where insights from real-world data inform decisions from the earliest stages of discovery through clinical development, ultimately accelerating the path from pipeline to patient.

For more information, visit Citeline.com.

About Citeline

Citeline, a Norstella company, powers a full suite of complementary business intelligence offerings to meet the evolving needs of life science professionals to accelerate the connection of treatments to patients and patients to treatments. These patient-focused solutions and services deliver and analyze data used to drive clinical, commercial, and regulatory-related decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

Citeline's global teams of analysts, journalists and consultants keep their fingers on the pulse of the pharmaceutical, biomedical, and medtech industries, covering them all with expert insights: key diseases, clinical trials, drug R&D and approvals, market forecasts, and more. For more information on one of the world's most trusted health science partners, visit Citeline and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About Recursion

Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a clinical-stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives. Recursion is advancing a portfolio of differentiated investigational medicines across its wholly owned and partnered pipeline in oncology, rare disease, neuroscience, immunology, and other therapeutic areas with significant unmet need.

Enabling its mission is Recursion OS, an AI-native, end-to-end drug discovery and development platform integrating biology, chemistry, and clinical development into a unified intelligence system. Powered by proprietary multimodal data, purpose-built AI models, and bilingual teams fluent in both science and AI, Recursion OS is designed to translate complex science into medicines that matter - faster, better, and at scale - for patients who are waiting. Learn more at www.recursion.com, or connect on X and LinkedIn.

Citeline PR contact:

Diffusion PR for Citeline

Norstella@DiffusionPR.com

(213) 318-4500

Recursion Media Contact

media@recursion.com

Recursion Investor Contact

investor@recursion.com