T3 Defense Inc.: T3 Defense Reports Increased Commercial Activity Across Subsidiaries, Reflecting Rising Demand for Defense Technologies

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS) ("T3 Defense" or the "Company"), a holding company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced an increase in business activity across its portfolio of subsidiaries.

While many of these discussions are in the pre-order stage, the Company believes the rising level of engagement reflects a growing recognition of its capabilities across the markets it serves, driven in part by recent geopolitical developments and associated global investments in defense capabilities.

The Company reported a rise in requests for proposals (RFPs), inbound potential customer inquiries, and early-stage inquiries from OEMs across all of its operating subsidiaries. This activity reflects growing demand for solutions spanning integrated defense systems, counter-UAS capabilities, AI-driven security platforms, infrastructure supporting mission-critical operations, and advanced engineering and manufacturing services.

As governments and defense organizations continue to evaluate and expand capabilities, demand is increasingly extending beyond OEMs to include specialized suppliers and technology providers that support system delivery and deployment. The Company has received a significant number of inquiries and RFPs from OEMs. T3 Defense's portfolio is strategically positioned within these critical layers of the defense industrial base, where engineering capacity, manufacturing capabilities, and specialized technologies play a key role in enabling program execution.

As T3 Defense continues to integrate its portfolio and execute on its operational strategy, the Company expects to provide further updates as these requests are transformed into customer engagements and contracts and additional opportunities emerge.

"The level of inbound activity we are seeing across our subsidiaries has increased meaningfully," said Menny Shalom, Chief Executive Officer of T3 Defense. "While many of these discussions are in early stages, we believe that they are building towards a growing pipeline of potential contracts. This activity reflects strong market interest in our capabilities and positions us for meaningful long-term opportunities, future program awards, and sustained growth across our portfolio of defense technologies."

Subsidiary Updates and Market Outlook

Since the beginning of the year, our subsidiaries have secured contracts supporting a range of military applications, reflecting continued strength in defense spending and procurement activity across our core markets. Specifically:

B. Rimon

Rimon is experiencing sustained and growing demand across its key markets, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions and increased defense budgets globally. Customers are accelerating procurement timelines and expanding orders for critical components used in active defense systems, precision-guided munitions, and other mission-critical platforms. In addition, Rimon is seeing increased engagement from both existing and new customers seeking reliable, high-quality manufacturing partners capable of meeting stringent performance and delivery requirements. This momentum is further supported by long-term program visibility and repeat business, reinforcing Rimon's position as a trusted supplier within the defense ecosystem.

Rimon recently secured approximately $4.1 million in new multi-year contracts to manufacture components for the Iron Dome missile defense system and other active defense programs. These awards underscore the company's technical capabilities, quality standards, and strategic relevance within high-priority defense initiatives, while also contributing to improved revenue visibility over the coming years.

Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd

Tiltan is seeing strong demand driven by increased adoption of AI, synthetic data, and advanced simulation technologies across defense markets, with growing interest from both domestic and international customers.

Tiltan recently secured two new contracts, supporting synthetic data generation for AI training with a strategic Asian defense research institute, and advanced simulation and hardware-in-the-loop capabilities for a leading Israeli defense company.

Tiltan is bidding for several significant projects by Tier-1 defense companies in Israel.



Nimbus Drones

Nimbus is seeing increasing demand for advanced drone platforms across defense and homeland security markets, driven by growing requirements for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as force protection and rapid-response capabilities. Customer activity has accelerated, with a focus on proven, field-ready systems and scalable deployment.



ITS & Positech

ITS and Positech are experiencing robust demand across defense and security markets. Both companies are seeing increased interest from government and commercial customers seeking reliable, scalable, and secure technology platforms.

Based on current visibility, we expect additional contracts to be awarded in 2026 with additional upside potential as ongoing engagements progress through the procurement cycle.

Positech has recently formed Robolynx Ltd - a new subsidiary aiming to answer some of the growing demand for robotic solutions in the modern battlefield and remotely driven vehicles. Robolynx is already engaged with 3 projects and the company believes it would recognize revenue from these activities this year.



Zorronet

Zorronet has seen a notable increase in inbound customer engagement and RFIs, reflecting growing demand for integrated, real-time situational awareness platforms.

Zorronet has recently secured contracts with major Israeli critical infrastructure providers (security, cybersecurity, military and public safety) and OEMS, as well as international clients, supporting the deployment of its software across critical infrastructure and security environments.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS), is a holding company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity-and resource-constrained and specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected operational activity, the potential conversion of inquiries to customers and requests for proposals into commercial opportunities, future demand for its products and services, and the Company's ability to execute its strategy and integrate its portfolio.

These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to convert potential activity and inquiries into contracts and revenue, the timing and execution of agreements, changes in global defense spending or procurement priorities, geopolitical developments, the Company's ability to integrate and operate its subsidiaries, and general market conditions.

There can be no assurance that increased customer engagement will result in executed contracts, revenue, or sustained growth. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law. Additional information is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Investor Relations Contact:

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lcati@equityny.com

+1 (212) 836-9611

Val Ferraro

vferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 (212) 836-9633