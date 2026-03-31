Highlights That Board is More Concerned With Protecting Itself Than Positioning the Company for Future Success and Delivering Maximum Value for Shareholders

Believes Market's Positive Reaction Should Have Made It Clear to the Board What Shareholders Want

Underscores Entrenched Legacy Board Members Maintain Control Despite Board "Refreshment" Strategy

Confirms Meeting of Principals on April 9th in Continued Effort to Work Constructively Toward Resolution

Beretta Holding S.A. ("Beretta Holding" or "we"), a family-owned group leading the global premium light firearms, optics and ammunition industry and the largest shareholder of Sturm, Ruger Company, Inc. ("Ruger" or the "Company"), with 9.95% ownership of the Company's outstanding common stock, today sent a letter to Ruger's Board of Directors (the "Board") in response to the Board's letter, received on March 28, rejecting Beretta Holding's exemption from the shareholder rights plan.

Beretta Holding remains disappointed and surprised by the incumbent Board's behavior and continued resistance to an increased investment that would further align Beretta Holding with all shareholders. The tender offer was at a significant premium at purchase price of $44.80 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 20% to the 60-day volume-weighted average price ending on March 24, 2026. The Board has now stood in the way of its shareholders and their ability to decide for themselves.

We remain steadfast in our view that Beretta Holding's investment and the potential for value creation through a strategic investment will be value creating for all shareholders. While we are willing to attend a meeting with a view to a constructive resolution, we remain skeptical of the Board's intentions and will continue to explore all of our legal alternatives.

About Beretta Holding S.A.

With roots dating back to 1526, Beretta Holding is a global family-owned industrial group operating through more than 50 subsidiaries and over 20 internationally recognized brands, with a strong manufacturing footprint in Europe and the United States supporting defense, law enforcement, hunting and shooting sports markets.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

The potential tender offer described above has not yet commenced. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation, an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of common stock, $1 par value per share (the "Common Stock"), of Sturm, Ruger Company, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). If the tender offer is commenced, Beretta Holding S.A. ("Beretta Holding") and/or one or more affiliates thereof will file a tender offer statement and related materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and the Company will file a solicitation/recommendation statement with respect to such tender offer with the SEC.

STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO READ THE TENDER OFFER STATEMENT (INCLUDING THE RELATED EXHIBITS) AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT, AS THEY MAY BE AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME, IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT STOCKHOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR SHARES. IF THE TENDER OFFER IS COMMENCED, THE TENDER OFFER STATEMENT (INCLUDING THE RELATED EXHIBITS) AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC'S WEBSITE AT WWW.SEC.GOV. IN ADDITION, IF THE TENDER OFFER IS COMMENCED, THE TENDER OFFER STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED BY BERETTA HOLDING WITH THE SEC WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY FREE OF CHARGE FROM THE INFORMATION AGENT FOR THE TENDER OFFER.

Beretta Holding intends to file a preliminary proxy statement and accompanying WHITE universal proxy card with the SEC to be used to solicit votes for the election of Beretta Holding's slate of highly qualified director nominees at the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company.

BERETTA HOLDING STRONGLY ADVISES ALL STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS, INCLUDING A PROXY CARD, AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. SUCH PROXY MATERIALS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC'S WEB SITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV. IN ADDITION, THE PARTICIPANTS IN THIS PROXY SOLICITATION WILL PROVIDE COPIES OF THE PROXY STATEMENT WITHOUT CHARGE, WHEN AVAILABLE, UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS FOR COPIES SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE PARTICIPANTS' PROXY SOLICITOR.

Certain Information Concerning the Participants

The participants in the proxy solicitation are anticipated to be Beretta Holding, William F. Detwiler, Mark DeYoung, Fredrick DiSanto and Michael Christodolou.

As of the date hereof, Beretta Holding directly beneficially owns 1,587,000 shares of Common Stock. As of the date hereof, Messrs. Detwiler, DeYoung, DiSanto and Christodolou do not beneficially own any shares of Common Stock. As one of the most experienced operators in the global firearms industry, Beretta Holding's only other interest in connection with its investment in the Company at the present is to seek to partner with the Company in order to improve performance and deliver sustainable long-term value for all stockholders, employees and customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements," many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected future business and financial performance of Beretta Holding. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements in this document include, without limitation, statements regarding the planned completion of the offer. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the transaction; statements regarding the anticipated timing of filings and approvals relating to the transaction; statements regarding the expected timing of the completion of the transaction; the percentage of the Company's stockholders tendering their shares in the offer; the possibility that competing offers will be made; the possibility that various closing conditions for the transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the transaction; the effects of disruption caused by the transaction making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees and customers; stockholder litigation in connection with the transaction resulting in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the tender offer documents that would be filed by Beretta Holding if the tender offer is commenced and the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement that would be filed by the Company. Beretta Holding does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331101055/en/

Contacts:

For Media:

Longacre Square Partners

beretta@longacresquare.com

For Investors:

Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC

John Ferguson, 212-257-1311

info@saratogaproxy.com