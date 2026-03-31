Andersen Consulting adds collaborating firm Lukkap, a consultancy focused on experience-driven capabilities aligned with clients' evolving people, customer, and digital transformation needs.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Spain, Lukkap delivers integrated solutions that help organizations transform how they serve customers, engage employees, and unlock value through behavioral insights and data analytics. The firm's multidisciplinary approach spans customer journey redesign, high-impact employee experience programs, talent and leadership development, predictive analytics, and comprehensive outplacement and transition services. Lukkap works across sectors including healthcare, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, retail, finance, and banking to build human-centered strategies that drive measurable business results.

"By combining our experience-led methodology with Andersen Consulting's global platform, we can accelerate the way organizations approach customer experience," said Alberto Cordoba, managing director of Lukkap. "Few firms unite strategy, design, and implementation the way we do, and through our collaboration with Andersen Consulting, we can help clients align customer expectations, employee needs, and data-driven insights to deliver meaningful transformation."

"Lukkap brings a proven model for connecting people, data, and strategy, making them a strong complement to our existing capabilities," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "As our clients navigate rapid change, particularly in how they engage customers and manage their workforce, this collaboration enhances our ability to provide holistic, experience-centric solutions across markets. Lukkap's expertise aligns seamlessly with our global platform and reinforces our commitment to delivering integrated, seamless advisory services."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331314072/en/

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