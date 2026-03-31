

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Scope for a de-escalation in the Middle East war and a potential reversal in the energy price spikes dominated global market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading with strong gains. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading in positive territory. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The dollar index shed more than a quarter percent. Sovereign bond yields have eased across regions and tenors.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have edged down. Gold and silver have rallied emphatically. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,706.50, up 1.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,412.90, up 1.09% Germany's DAX at 22,766.46, up 1.20% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,208.25, up 0.79% France's CAC 40 at 7,826.64, up 0.70% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,581.25, up 0.71% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 51,063.72, down 1.58% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,481.80, up 0.25% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,891.86, down 0.80% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,788.14, up 0.15% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,052.46, down 4.26%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1505, up 0.38% GBP/USD at 1.3239, up 0.42% USD/JPY at 159.38, down 0.19% AUD/USD at 0.6879, up 0.38% USD/CAD at 1.3939, up 0.11% Dollar Index at 100.19, down 0.31%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.311%, down 0.71% Germany at 3.0107%, down 0.93% France at 3.722%, down 1.17% U.K. at 4.8860%, down 0.95% Japan at 2.350%, down 0.42%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $107.34, down 0.05%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $102.79, down 0.09%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,609.95, up 1.15%. Silver Futures (May) at $73.13, up 3.63%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,837.11, down 1.48% Ethereum at $2,054.34, down 0.91% BNB at $606.83, down 1.89% XRP at $1.31, down 2.62% Solana at $80.93, down 3.95%



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