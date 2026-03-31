MassRobotics Welcomes Qualcomm Technologies as Newest Sponsor to Strengthen Robotics Innovation Ecosystem

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / MassRobotics today announced that Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has joined the organization as its newest sponsor, expanding collaboration within the MassRobotics ecosystem and providing new resources to support its resident startups. The addition of Qualcomm Technologies to the MassRobotics sponsor network will help strengthen support for the growing number of robotics startups working within the MassRobotics community.

As part of its broader robotics initiatives, Qualcomm Technologies recently announced the QualcommDragonwing Robotics Hub, a collaborative developer hub within the Arduino Project Hub. The new hub offers sample robotics applications and a shared space where developers can contribute, build, and accelerate robotics projects from early prototypes to production on Dragonwing platforms.

Through this initiative, developers and startups can access tools, examples, and community collaboration to help bring robotics ideas to life. For companies working on autonomous systems, AI-driven motion control, and other advanced robotics applications, the Dragonwing Robotics Hub aims to make robotics innovation a shared effort.

"Welcoming Qualcomm Technologies to the MassRobotics ecosystem is an exciting step forward for our community," said Tom Ryden, Executive Director of MassRobotics. "Their leadership in advanced compute, AI, and connectivity technologies, combined with initiatives like the Dragonwing Robotics Hub, will provide valuable tools and resources for our resident startups as they develop and scale next-generation robotics solutions."

MassRobotics serves as the largest independent robotics hub dedicated to accelerating robotics innovation and adoption. By bringing together startups, global technology leaders, researchers, and investors, the organization helps advance the development and commercialization of robotics technologies across industries.

"We're excited to join MassRobotics and collaborate with one of the world's most dynamic robotics ecosystems," said Ahmed Sadek, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "MassRobotics plays a critical role in supporting startups and advancing robotics innovation. We look forward to working with the community to help accelerate the development of next-generation robotics solutions."

With Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. joining its sponsor network, MassRobotics continues to expand opportunities for startups to access cutting-edge technologies, collaborate with industry leaders, and accelerate the path from innovation to real-world deployment.

Learn what Qualcomm Dragonwing brings to robotics developers. Explore the Dragonwing Robotics Hub to build future-ready, scalable robotics applications. Join Qualcomm Lunch & Learn at MassRobotics on April 29, 2026 - register here .

Another Lunch & Learn follows in June 2026, featuring VENTUNO Q . Stay tuned .

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is the world's largest independent robotics hub dedicated to accelerating robotics innovation, commercialization and adoption. Our mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics and Physical AI technology companies by providing entrepreneurs and startups with the workspace, resources, programming and connections they need to develop, prototype, test and commercialize their products and solutions. While MassRobotics originated and is headquartered in Boston, we are reaching and supporting robotics acceleration and adoption globally and are working with startups, academia, industry and governments both domestically and internationally. Learn more here.

Media Contact:

Sayo Tirrell, sayo@massrobotics.org

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

SOURCE: MassRobotics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/massrobotics-welcomes-qualcomm-technologies-as-newest-sponsor-to-1152367