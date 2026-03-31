Remergify, Inc.: Farrington Capital Group Announces Integration of Raspberry Pi Compute Modules to Power "AI Health Buddy" for Near-Infrared Medical Technology

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Farrington Capital Group (FCG) and Near Infrared Imaging, Inc. (NII) today announced a major technical milestone in their strategic partnership to advance near-infrared (NIR) medical technology. The collaboration will now utilize high-performance Raspberry Pi compute architecture as one of the primary delivery vehicle for the AI Health Buddy integration, ensuring that advanced vascular diagnostics are affordable and accessible to the worldwide community.

This integration is overseen by Remergify, the partnership's Lead Administrator, which is responsible for managing the daily operations and the critical synergy between NII's hardware expertise and FCG's artificial intelligence engine. By handling the operational synchronization of these two entities, Remergify is ensuring the successful build-out of a medical AI game changer that leverages industrial-grade "edge computing" to deliver sophisticated clinical workflows at the point of care.

The integration of Raspberry Pi into the AI Health Buddy system provides several key advantages:

Edge AI Processing: Allows for the immediate, on-device analysis of 1920 x 1080 FHD video to identify difficult targets like the cephalic vein with zero latency.

Mobile Versatility: Supports the partnership's mission to deploy algorithms across Android and Apple smartphone interfaces via the Vein-Eye EMS system.

Global Scalability: Utilizes a globally recognized hardware standard that simplifies maintenance and updates for international distributors.

Advanced Safety: Powers the "AI Health Buddy" safety suite, providing real-time alerts if medicine or blood begins to leak into surrounding tissue (infiltration).

"Our goal has always been to provide the highest quality medical solutions at a price point that serves everyone, from high-end surgical suites to mobile medical units in underserved regions," said Alfred Farrington II, Managing Member of Farrington Capital Group. "With Remergify managing the synergy of our collective assets, we are able to deploy our proprietary AI Development Engine in a compact, energy-efficient, and highly scalable format that brings 'intelligent sight' to the point of care."

This technical shift aligns with the partnership's focus on the commercialization of high-value medical workflows, including ophthalmic diagnostics and post-surgical monitoring.

About Farrington Capital Group:

Farrington Capital Group (FCG) serves as the AI Development Engine for the next generation of medical diagnostics, specializing in proprietary algorithms for automated bleeding detection and tissue analysis.

About Near Infrared Imaging, Inc.:

Near Infrared Imaging (NII) is the Hardware & IP Partner for the Vein-Eye platform, providing patented FHD near-infrared technology designed to improve patient outcomes in vascular access.

About Remergify:

Remergify serves as the Lead Administrator, coordinating daily operations, managing contract compliance, and overseeing the administrative roadmap for the partnership's global initiatives.

Media Contact:

Stuart Fine

CEO, Remergify

stuart@remergify.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/farrington-capital-group-announces-integration-of-raspberry-pi-compute-modules-1153598