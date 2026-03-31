

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A bearish sentiment and a mood of caution gripped crypto markets even as hostilities in the Middle East persisted. Markets digested multiple reports about a potentially easier-than-expected likelihood of breaking the encryption standard that secures the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains. Overall market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has declined more than 1.5 percent in the past 24 hours.



Sentiment was also dampened by the absence of Bitcoin purchases from Virginia-headquartered Strategy Inc (MSTR), the largest Bitcoin Treasury. The company had been buying Bitcoin every week for the past 13 weeks. Data from Coinglass shows the company led by Michael Saylor holding Bitcoin aggregating to 762,101 or 3.629 percent of Bitcoin's total supply. The average cost of the holdings is $75,694.



Overall crypto market capitalization has declined 1.6 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.31 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has jumped 14 percent to $90 billion. Around 10 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 57 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



While cryptocurrencies have declined, sovereign bond yields have eased. Crude oil is directionless whereas gold and silver are trading higher. The Dollar Index has however edged down.



CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index that measures the sentiment in the crypto market improved to 27 from 25 a day ago and 33 a week earlier. However, the readings remain in the 'fear' territory.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.3 percent lower at $66,890.45. The current price is around 47 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 5.3 percent in the past week and is saddled with losses of 23.6 percent till date in 2026.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $69 million on Monday as compared with net outflows of $225 million on Friday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) topped with net inflows of $33 million.



Bitcoin has reverted to the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Tesla (TSLA) is ranked 12th whereas Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) is ranked 14th.



Ethereum (ETH) slipped 0.34 percent overnight as it traded at $2,062.71. The leading alternate coin is trading 58 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $5 million on Monday versus net outflows of $49 million on Friday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with net inflows of $11 million. Market leader iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) recorded net outflows of $10 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has slipped 1 rank to the 70th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Lam Research (LCRX) is ranked 69th whereas Goldman Sachs (GS) is ranked 71st.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) lost 1.8 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $607.34. BNB is trading 56 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP) declined 2.3 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.32, around 66 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) dropped 4.1 percent overnight to $81.01. SOL's current price is around 72 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall lost 0.94 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3152. The trading price is 28 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) erased 2.3 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0908. DOGE is trading 88 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



Bitcoin Cash (BCH) climbed to the 10th rank overall with an overnight gain of 2.11 percent. BCH is currently trading at $467.64, around 89 percent below the all-time high of $4,355.62 recorded on December 20, 2017.



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