Centennial Real Estate: Centennial and Lincoln Launch "Centennial, powered by Lincoln" National Retail Operating Platform

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Centennial, a national owner and operator of retail and mixed-use destinations, and Lincoln Property Company ("Lincoln"), a global full-service real estate firm, today announced the launch of "Centennial, powered by Lincoln," a national retail operating platform created to provide owners and investors with multi-discipline retail expertise supported by a vertically integrated real estate infrastructure.

With Lincoln's 2024 acquisition of Centennial, the launch of Centennial, powered by Lincoln, formally connects the two brands and establishes a unified platform purpose-built for retail and mixed-use real estate. The partnership brings together Centennial's best-in-class merchandising, retail leasing and operations expertise with Lincoln's national scale and integrated real estate capabilities, creating a differentiated platform with significantly expanded capacity to drive value across complex retail and mixed-use assets for owners and investors nationwide.

"Retail has never been more central to the performance of mixed-use assets, and owners are demanding a higher level of specialized expertise to unlock value. Centennial, powered by Lincoln, gives the market exactly that, a purpose-built retail operating platform backed by Lincoln's national scale, local market presence, and fully integrated real estate capabilities," said David Binswanger, Co-CEO of Lincoln.

Through Centennial, powered by Lincoln, property owners and investors gain access to an integrated retail operating platform that pairs specialized retail strategies with deep local market insight and a full breadth of Lincoln's real estate services. In addition, the partnership expands Centennial's ability to pursue strategic investment opportunities through Lincoln's institutional capital relationships.

"This is about scaling what we do best," said Paul Kurzawa, President of Centennial. "By combining our multi-discipline retail expertise with Lincoln's national reach and local market insight, we're able to support owners more effectively across the country while also expanding our ability to invest alongside our partners."

As retail increasingly serves as the activation and experience-driven component of mixed-use developments, owners are seeking operating partners capable of delivering both data-driven merchandising strategy and strong day-to-day operational execution. Centennial, powered by Lincoln, is designed to meet that demand by providing a specialized retail platform supported by Lincoln's broader real estate services ecosystem.

With this expanded platform, Centennial will continue to operate its national portfolio of retail destinations while expanding its ability to support third-party owners and pursue strategic investment opportunities alongside Lincoln. Centennial, powered by Lincoln, aims to enhance property performance and create vibrant destinations that deliver long-term value for investors and the communities they serve.

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About Centennial

Centennial is a national retail real estate owner and operator overseeing more than 25 million square feet of retail and mixed-use destinations across 18 states. In addition to investing in and operating its own portfolio, the company provides a full-service property management and advisory platform serving institutional and private owners nationwide.

Supported by a strategic investment from Lincoln Property Company, one of the nation's largest privately held real estate firms, Centennial combines institutional capital strength with national operating expertise to pursue strategic acquisitions while delivering best-in-class asset management and property operations. Founded in 1997, Centennial acquires, operates, and enhances retail and mixed-use destinations designed to serve as enduring centers of commerce and community.

For more information, visit: www.CentennialREC.com

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company ("Lincoln") is one of the largest private real estate firms in the United States. Offering a fully integrated platform of real estate services and innovative solutions to owners, investors, lenders and occupiers, Lincoln supports the entire real estate lifecycle across asset types, including office, multifamily, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, healthcare, government, universities, and mixed-use properties, throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Lincoln's combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes more than 720 million square feet of commercial space.

Contact:

Kate Terricciano, on behalf of Centennial

kate@imagemarketingconsultants.com

SOURCE: Centennial Real Estate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/centennial-and-lincoln-launch-%22centennial-powered-by-lincoln%22-national-retail-operating-1153439