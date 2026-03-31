Midea Residential Air Conditioning: Midea Unveils the H-Pack at MCE 2026: A Major Step Forward in Affordable Compact Heat Pump Technology and Service

MILAN, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a global leader in the HVAC industry, has officially unveiled its groundbreaking H-Pack hybrid heat pump at MCE 2026. This award-winning, compact and all indoors solution will be available in Europe later this year. The product is supported by an integrated after-sales service system, capturing significant attention from industry experts and installers.

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