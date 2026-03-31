Agfa-Gevaert: Settlement agreement and payment related to the sale of the Offset Solutions division



March 31, 2026 - 5.40 PM CET

Regulated information

Settlement agreement and payment related to the sale of the Offset Solutions division

Mortsel, Belgium - March 31, 2026 - 5.40 PM CET

The Agfa-Gevaert Group today announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement in relation to the purchase price adjustment and certain other outstanding claims arising from the sale of Agfa's Offset Solutions division entered into in 2022.

In January 2026, the independent expert issued the final report determining a price adjustment amount of 14.7 million euro. Together with a remaining debt payment amount of 5.2 million euro and a deduction of 2 million euro which was paid already, a total receivable of 17.9 million euro was outstanding as at 31 December 2025. The purchaser and ECO3 disputed both the conclusions of the expert report and their payment obligations.

In parallel, all parties had outstanding discussions regarding separate indemnity related claims, including tax related matters, which were addressed as part of the settlement.

In March 2026, the parties reached a comprehensive settlement resolving the purchase price adjustment and other related claims. On March?31, Agfa received a net cash payment of 13.0?million euro, representing the 17.9?million euro outstanding receivable reduced by agreed deductions of 4.9?million euro relating to other claims. These deductions relate to German and Brazilian tax claims and other indemnity items. Agfa retains control over the underlying tax procedures, and any future outcomes from these cases will economically accrue to or be borne by Agfa.

Pascal Juéry, CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group: "We are satisfied to have received the outstanding payments related to the sale of our Offset Solutions division. With this chapter finally closed, we can now fully focus on the ongoing transformation of our company, for which these funds will be deployed."

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology, with nearly 160 years of experience. Agfa develops, manufactures and markets analog and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for the printing industry, for the green hydrogen industry and for specific industrial applications. In 2025, the Group realized a turnover of 1,086 million euro. www.agfa.com

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. +32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com