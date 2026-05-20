May 20, 2026 - 5.40 PM CET

Regulated information

Agfa-Gevaert announces resignation of Michel Govaert from the Board of Directors

Mortsel, Belgium - May 20, 2026 - 5.40 p.m. CET



Agfa-Gevaert announces today that Mr. Michel Govaert (as permanent representative of MJP Management Services BV) has decided for personal reasons to tender his resignation as Independent Board Member, with effect from today.

The Board of Directors expresses its sincere gratitude to Mr. Govaert for his valuable contribution and expertise during his tenure on the Board. The procedure for his succession will be started shortly by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology, with nearly 160 years of experience. Agfa develops, manufactures and markets analog and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for the printing industry, for the green hydrogen industry and for specific industrial applications. In 2025, the Group realized a turnover of 1,086 million euro. www.agfa.com

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. +32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com